Koda Glover announces retirement

Reliever Koda Glover announced his retirement from professional baseball on Monday via Twitter. He played parts of three seasons in the majors from 2016-18, all with the Nationals.

Glover, 26, was limited to just 55 1/3 innings due to injuries. He battled a strained forearm this past season, shoulder issues in 2018, as well as back and shoulder issues in ’17. He hangs up his spikes with a career 4.55 ERA, nine saves, and 42 strikeouts across his 63 big league appearances.

We very rarely hear about big league players retiring at such a young age, but it is understandable. Rehabilitating from injuries is often an isolating experience, as Lindsey Adler detailed in a profile of Jordan Montgomery and Ben Heller published back in September. It’s hard to blame anyone for not wanting to deal with that kind of lifestyle.

Follow @Baer_Bill