Koda Glover announces retirement

Reliever Koda Glover announced his retirement from professional baseball on Monday via Twitter. He played parts of three seasons in the majors from 2016-18, all with the Nationals.
Glover, 26, was limited to just 55 1/3 innings due to injuries. He battled a strained forearm this past season, shoulder issues in 2018, as well as back and shoulder issues in ’17. He hangs up his spikes with a career 4.55 ERA, nine saves, and 42 strikeouts across his 63 big league appearances.
We very rarely hear about big league players retiring at such a young age, but it is understandable. Rehabilitating from injuries is often an isolating experience, as Lindsey Adler detailed in a profile of Jordan Montgomery and Ben Heller published back in September. It’s hard to blame anyone for not wanting to deal with that kind of lifestyle.
With Monday’s 8 PM ET contract tendering deadline past, it’s official: 56 players were not tendered contracts and are now free agents, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. There were over 200 players, so roughly 75 percent of eligible players were tendered contracts.
We mentioned that shortstop Addison Russell is among them. Other notable players not tendered contracts include outfielder Kevin Pillar (who received an MVP vote), shortstop Tim Beckham, second baseman César Hernández, third baseman Maikel Franco, starter Taijuan Walker, starter Jimmy Nelson, reliever Blake Treinen, infielder José Peraza, and catcher Josh Phegley.
Teams consider a player’s health, age, and production when deciding whether or not to tender them contracts, as well their projected salaries in arbitration and the teams’ own payroll flexibility. Non-tendered players also open up a spot on the 40-man roster, which can be important for some teams with the Rule 5 draft that will take place next week during the Winter Meetings.