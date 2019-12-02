James McCann signs with the White Sox

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that James McCann and the Chicago White Sox have agreed on a one-year, $5.4 million deal, avoiding arbitration.
McCann presumably lost his starting job when the White Sox signed Yasmani Grandal, and was suspected by many to be a non-tender candidate, but they chose to keep him in house as a backup and someone who can spell Grandal and allow him to DH on occasion.
McCann had his best overall offensive season last year, hitting .273/.328/.460 with 18 homers, but it was a tale of two seasons for the guy. Before the All-Star break he hit .316/.371/.502. After the break: .226/.281/.413, with a spike in his strikeout rate and a reduction of his walk rate. In his five previous seasons McCann hit a combined.240/.288/.366, so those second half numbers in 2019 seem far closer to the mark.
Maybe the Sox think they know something that make them think that first half was some new level for the guy. Maybe they just like him and want two catchers who could start for most teams on the roster.
With Monday’s 8 PM ET contract tendering deadline past, it’s official: 56 players were not tendered contracts and are now free agents, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. There were over 200 players, so roughly 75 percent of eligible players were tendered contracts.
We mentioned that shortstop Addison Russell is among them. Other notable players not tendered contracts include outfielder Kevin Pillar (who received an MVP vote), shortstop Tim Beckham, second baseman César Hernández, third baseman Maikel Franco, starter Taijuan Walker, starter Jimmy Nelson, reliever Blake Treinen, infielder José Peraza, and catcher Josh Phegley.
Teams consider a player’s health, age, and production when deciding whether or not to tender them contracts, as well their projected salaries in arbitration and the teams’ own payroll flexibility. Non-tendered players also open up a spot on the 40-man roster, which can be important for some teams with the Rule 5 draft that will take place next week during the Winter Meetings.