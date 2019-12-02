Ichiro strikes out 16, goes 3-for-4 in a sandlot game

Ichiro Suzuki is retired and he’s 46 years-old. But the amateur team consisting of high school teachers he faced over the weekend was no match for the future Hall of Famer.

Kyodo News reports that Ichiro, who pitched and hit, struck out 16 batters and tossed 131 pitches en route to a six-hit complete game shutout. He also went 3-for-4 with a walk. When asked about his performance he said “it was a blast,” and reported no issues with his elbow or shoulder. You know, in case the Mets or someone are looking for a reliever.

The game, which like everything else involving Ichiro, had a heavy media presence despite its non-existence stakes. But thankfully that also means we have some video of it:

