Ichiro strikes out 16, goes 3-for-4 in a sandlot game

Ichiro Suzuki is retired and he’s 46 years-old. But the amateur team consisting of high school teachers he faced over the weekend was no match for the future Hall of Famer.
Kyodo News reports that Ichiro, who pitched and hit, struck out 16 batters and tossed 131 pitches en route to a six-hit complete game shutout. He also went 3-for-4 with a walk. When asked about his performance he said “it was a blast,” and reported no issues with his elbow or shoulder. You know, in case the Mets or someone are looking for a reliever.
The game, which like everything else involving Ichiro, had a heavy media presence despite its non-existence stakes. But thankfully that also means we have some video of it:
We just talked about the non-tender deadline and, as part of that, we talked about how teams might trade non-tender candidates before tonight’s deadline in order to make some other team pay him in arbitration. Welp, the Red Sox just did that with catcher Sandy León.
León was dealt to the Indians for righty Adenys Bautista, who played in the rookie-level Dominican Summer League in 2019.
León is a glove first — very glove first — catcher who was projected to make north of $2 million in 2020. While his defense is valuable, he doesn’t have any business as a team’s starting catcher, and the suddenly-frugal Red Sox are looking to cut any payroll they can spare. The thinking here is, obviously, that they can pay some league minimum guy to be Christian Vázquez’s backup, though they’ll likely take a defensive hit to do so.
For Cleveland Léon will backup Roberto Pérez. In their case, he’s more or less the same kind of offensive catcher as their previous backup, Kevin Plawecki.