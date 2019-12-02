Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cubs non-tender Addison Russell

By Bill BaerDec 2, 2019, 7:33 PM EST
Among a handful of contract decisions made ahead of Monday’s 8 PM ET deadline, the Cubs announced that shortstop Addison Russell was not tendered a contract.

Russell, 25, was suspended 40 games by Major League Baseball last year after his now-ex-wife Melisa Reidy published a blog post detailing years of abuse. Reidy provided even more details several months later. Mallory Engstrom, who is also a mother to one of Russell’s children, said on Instagram that he was a largely absent father who tried to wriggle his way out of his financial responsibilities to his daughter.

Despite all of this, the Cubs tendered Russell a contract around this time last year. He served the remainder of his suspension and made his season debut on May 8. He went on to put up disappointing numbers, barely producing above replacement level. He also suffered a concussion in early September. Russell was eligible for arbitration for the second time when the Cubs decided to cut ties with him.

Make no mistake: the Cubs’ decision to non-tender Russell had everything to do with his on-field production and projected salary, and little to do with his off-field issues. The club went to great lengths to defend him and, of course, willingly brought him back in the midst of his legal, social, and familial issues. Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said as much on Monday. Via The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma, Epstein said:

We decided to non-tender Addison Russell today simply because the role we expected him to play for the 2020 Cubs was inconsistent with how he would have been treated in the salary arbitration process.

In the year since we decided to tender Addison a contract last November, he has lived up to his promise to put in the important self-improvement work necessary off the field and has shown growth as a person, as a partner, as a parent and as a citizen. We hope and believe that Addison’s work and growth will continue, and we have offered our continued support of him and his family, including Melisa.

In the last year, the organization has also put in the important work necessary to bolster our domestic violence prevention training for all employees, all major league players, all minor league players and all staff. We also offered healthy relationship workshops for the players’ partners and provided intensive, expert domestic violence prevention training for player-facing staff. This heightened training and our increased community involvement on the urgent issue of domestic violence prevention will continue indefinitely.

We wish Addison and his family well.

Now we wait and see which teams show interest in Russell. If Russell does end up catching on elsewhere, his new team will inevitably have to field questions about the shortstop’s past. 29 front offices are currently weighing the pros and cons of that.

56 players non-tendered, become free agents


By Bill BaerDec 2, 2019, 8:46 PM EST
With Monday’s 8 PM ET contract tendering deadline past, it’s official: 56 players were not tendered contracts and are now free agents, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. There were over 200 players, so roughly 75 percent of eligible players were tendered contracts.

We mentioned that shortstop Addison Russell is among them. Other notable players not tendered contracts include outfielder Kevin Pillar (who received an MVP vote), shortstop Tim Beckham, second baseman César Hernández, third baseman Maikel Franco, starter Taijuan Walker, starter Jimmy Nelson, reliever Blake Treinen, infielder José Peraza, and catcher Josh Phegley.

Teams consider a player’s health, age, and production when deciding whether or not to tender them contracts, as well their projected salaries in arbitration and the teams’ own payroll flexibility. Non-tendered players also open up a spot on the 40-man roster, which can be important for some teams with the Rule 5 draft that will take place next week during the Winter Meetings.