Athletics trade Jurickson Profar to the Padres

Robert Murray reports that the San Diego Padres have acquired infielder Jurickson Profar from the Oakland Athletics.

Profar, who is somehow still just 26, was a non-tender candidate who the A’s were looking to get at least something for and now they’re getting at least something. What that is is not yet known. It’s safe to say that it’ll be something north of a bag of baseballs and something south of Fernando Tatís Jr.

Profar had a rough 2019, hitting just .218/.301/.410 over 518 plate appearances with Oakland. He made $3.6 million in 2019 and is due at least a modest raise in his final year of arbitration. If he comes something close to the .254/.335/.458 he hit with the Rangers in 2018 then it’s a good gamble. If not, well, it’s just one season.

As for what the Padres will do with him for that one season: they have a second base hole after trading Luis Urías to Milwaukee last week. The cast of characters who might fill it include Ian Kinsler and Greg Garcia. Profar has some decent defensive flexibility — he has played third, first, short and the outfield in the past couple of years in addition to second base — so he may be an attractive option to have around regardless.

