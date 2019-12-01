Scott Alexander agrees to one-year, $875,000 contract with Dodgers

Lefty reliever Scott Alexander and the Dodgers have agreed on a one-year, $875,000 contract, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports. With the new contract, Alexander avoids arbitration. He has two more years of eligibility remaining.

Alexander, 30, last pitched on June 5, missing the remainder of the season due to forearm and thumb injuries. Across 17 1/3 innings, he posted a 3.63 ERA with nine strikeouts and seven walks. He has a quality arm out of the bullpen in 2018, his first year with the Dodgers, and the club is hoping he can return to form in 2020.

Alexander is one of a number of arbitration-eligible Dodgers. Monday at 8 PM ET marks the deadline for arb-eligible players and their teams to agree to terms on a contract for the upcoming season.

