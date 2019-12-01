Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Scott Alexander agrees to one-year, $875,000 contract with Dodgers

By Bill BaerDec 1, 2019, 10:38 PM EST
1 Comment

Lefty reliever Scott Alexander and the Dodgers have agreed on a one-year, $875,000 contract, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports. With the new contract, Alexander avoids arbitration. He has two more years of eligibility remaining.

Alexander, 30, last pitched on June 5, missing the remainder of the season due to forearm and thumb injuries. Across 17 1/3 innings, he posted a 3.63 ERA with nine strikeouts and seven walks. He has a quality arm out of the bullpen in 2018, his first year with the Dodgers, and the club is hoping he can return to form in 2020.

Alexander is one of a number of arbitration-eligible Dodgers. Monday at 8 PM ET marks the deadline for arb-eligible players and their teams to agree to terms on a contract for the upcoming season.

Nationals, Wilmer Difo agree to one-year, $1 million contract

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
By Bill BaerDec 1, 2019, 4:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Nationals and infielder Wilmer Difo avoided arbitration on Sunday, agreeing to a one-year, $1 million contract for the 2020 season, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports. Difo is in his first year of arbitration eligibility.

Difo, 27, posted a light .628 OPS across 144 trips to the plate during the regular season, but provided value with his versatility as he played second and third base as well as shortstop, where he spent a majority of his playing time. Difo will hope to reprise his role as a backup for the reigning world champion Nationals.

The deadline for teams to come to an agreement with their arbitration-eligible players is 8 PM ET on Monday.