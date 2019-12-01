Nationals, Wilmer Difo agree to one-year, $1 million contract

The Nationals and infielder Wilmer Difo avoided arbitration on Sunday, agreeing to a one-year, $1 million contract for the 2020 season, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports. Difo is in his first year of arbitration eligibility.

Difo, 27, posted a light .628 OPS across 144 trips to the plate during the regular season, but provided value with his versatility as he played second and third base as well as shortstop, where he spent a majority of his playing time. Difo will hope to reprise his role as a backup for the reigning world champion Nationals.

The deadline for teams to come to an agreement with their arbitration-eligible players is 8 PM ET on Monday.

