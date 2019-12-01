Nationals, Wilmer Difo agree to one-year, $1 million contract

The Nationals and infielder Wilmer Difo avoided arbitration on Sunday, agreeing to a one-year, $1 million contract for the 2020 season, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports. Difo is in his first year of arbitration eligibility.
Difo, 27, posted a light .628 OPS across 144 trips to the plate during the regular season, but provided value with his versatility as he played second and third base as well as shortstop, where he spent a majority of his playing time. Difo will hope to reprise his role as a backup for the reigning world champion Nationals.
The deadline for teams to come to an agreement with their arbitration-eligible players is 8 PM ET on Monday.
Free agent first baseman Justin Bour has a new team: the Hanshin Tigers of NPB.
Bour, who will turn 32 in May, spent 2019 with the Angels, playing in only 52 games and posting a line of .172/.259/.364 and hitting 8 homers in 170 plate appearances. He was better before that, of course, spending the 2018 season with the Marlins and Phillies, hitting an aggregate .227/.341/.404 with 20 home runs and 59 RBI in 501 plate appearances. His 2017 was even better, as he smacked 25 homers and posted a .902 OPS (143 OPS+) in 108 games for Miami.
As a corner platoon guy over 30 who is exposed against lefties who is coming off a bad year, it wouldn’t been a tall order for him to land a guaranteed deal for 2020 this winter. However it wouldn’t be hard to see him snapping back into form in Japan, so this is probably a good move for him.