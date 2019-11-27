Report: Yan Gomes returns to Nationals on two-year, $10 million contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Nationals and free agent catcher Yan Gomes have agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract. The Nationals declined Gomes’ 2020 club option worth $9 million on his previous contract, so they were able to get him at a much lower average annual value.

Gomes, 32, split catching duties with Kurt Suzuki for the world champion Nationals in 2019. Gomes, in fact, caught the final out of Game 7 of the World Series. During the regular season, he hit a light .223/.316/.389 with 12 home runs and 43 RBI across 358 plate appearances. However, he has been well-regarded for his defense, framing, and game-calling abilities.

Gomes will reprise his role with Suzuki, sharing responsibilities behind the dish.

