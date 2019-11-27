Rays designate Jesús Aguilar for assignment

On Wednesday, the Rays acquired 1B/OF Brian O'Grady from the Reds in exchange for a player to be named later and cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster for O’Grady, the Rays designated 1B/DH Jesús Aguilar for assignment.
Aguilar, 29, was acquired from the Brewers at the trade deadline in exchange for pitcher Jake Faria. Between both teams, Aguilar hit .236/.325/.389 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI over 369 trips to the plate. It was his worst offensive season since becoming a regular in 2017.
1B/DH types have certainly seen their value decline in recent years, so Aguilar may have to settle for a relatively cheap one-year contract — potentially as a part-time player — to rebuild his value.
O’Grady, 27, played in 28 games for the Reds last year as a rookie, posting a .720 OPS. With Triple-A Louisville, where he spent most of his season, he compiled a .909 OPS with 28 homers across 112 games.
The Brewers and Padres swapped a pair of players on Wednesday, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports. The Brewers are acquiring infielder Luis Urías and pitcher Eric Lauer from the Padres in exchange for outfielder Trent Grisham and pitcher Zach Davies.
Urías, 22, was ranked by Baseball Prospectus at No. 17 overall among prospects heading into the 2019 season. He was quickly displaced at shortstop by Fernando Tatis Jr. and spent most of the first half with Triple-A El Paso. Urías was called back to the majors in mid-July to play second base until Tatis suffered a season-ending injury. Overall, Urías posted a lackluster .223/.329/.326 batting line along with four home runs, 24 RBI, and 27 runs scored in 249 plate appearances.
Lauer, 24, went 8-10 with a 4.45 ERA and a 138/51 K/BB ratio over 149 2/3 innings of work last season. That he’s left-handed means the Brewers could potentially keep Brent Suter, who recovered from Tommy John surgery, in the bullpen if needed.
Davies, 26, had his best season as a major leaguer this past season. He went 10-7 with a 3.55 ERA and a 102/51 K/BB ratio across 159 2/3 innings. Across parts of five seasons, the right-hander boasts a 3.91 ERA and should benefit from the pitcher-friendly confines of Petco Park.
Grisham, 23, posted a solid .231/.328/.410 line along with six homers and 24 RBI across 183 trips to the plate. The Padres’ starting outfield spots are already spoken for, so Grisham will serve as a backup.
There’s plenty of upside in this trade for both teams, though it is odd the Padres felt it was time to give up on Urías already. They will go with Greg Garcia and Ian Kinsler at second base for now, though they could make an upgrade during the offseason through free agency or another trade. Davies over Lauer is a significant upgrade to the rotation as he will slot in at No. 2 behind Chris Paddack.