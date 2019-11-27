Padres sign Drew Pomeranz

Ken Rosenthal reports that the San Diego Padres have signed free agent lefty Drew Pomeranz. There is no word yet on the terms of the deal.
Pomeranz struggled in the Giants rotation last season but he was outstanding down the stretch out of the pen after being traded to Milwaukee, posting a 2.39 ERA and 45/8 K/BB ratio across 26.1 innings. He’ll likely continue as a lefty bullpen arm for the Padres — again, that 5.68 ERA with the Giants was pretty ugly — though he could also be a rotation option in a pinch.
The Pittsburgh Pirates’ search for a manager is over: they have hired Derek Shelton.
Shelton, 49, was the bench coach for the Minnesota Twins the past two seasons. In 2017 he was the quality control coach of the Blue Jays. Before that he was the Rays’ hitting coach from 2010 to 2016 and before that he was the hitting coach of the Indians, holding that job from 2005 until 2009.
Shelton replaces Clint Hurdle, who managed the Pirates for nine seasons. And he steps into a team with a new general manager and team president, at the early stages of a rebuild.
Good luck, Derek!