Padres sign Drew Pomeranz

Ken Rosenthal reports that the San Diego Padres have signed free agent lefty Drew Pomeranz. There is no word yet on the terms of the deal.

Pomeranz struggled in the Giants rotation last season but he was outstanding down the stretch out of the pen after being traded to Milwaukee, posting a 2.39 ERA and 45/8 K/BB ratio across 26.1 innings. He’ll likely continue as a lefty bullpen arm for the Padres — again, that 5.68 ERA with the Giants was pretty ugly — though he could also be a rotation option in a pinch.

