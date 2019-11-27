Will Newton/Getty Images

Orioles place Jonathan Villar on waivers

By Bill BaerNov 27, 2019, 4:22 PM EST
MASN’s Roch Kubatko reports that the Orioles have placed 2B/SS Jonathan Villar on waivers. The club had been trying to trade Villar but came up unsuccessful. Now interested teams can claim him.

Villar, 28, is entering his third and final year of arbitration eligibility after earning $4.825 million in 2019. He is coming off of a strong season in which he played in all 162 games, spent significant time at two middle infield positions, and hit .274/.339/.453 with 24 home runs, 73 RBI, 111 runs scored, and 40 stolen bases across 714 plate appearances. Baseball Reference credited him with an even 4.0 Wins Above Replacement.

Villar is projected by MLB Trade Rumors to earn $10.4 million in arbitration, which is why the Orioles have placed him on waivers. The rebuilding Orioles have a projected 2020 payroll of $73 million with the current roster. They appear destined for a fourth consecutive fifth-place finish in the AL East now that they have jettisoned their best position player.

Rays designate Jesús Aguilar for assignment

By Bill BaerNov 27, 2019, 3:40 PM EST
On Wednesday, the Rays acquired 1B/OF Brian O'Grady from the Reds in exchange for a player to be named later and cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster for O’Grady, the Rays designated 1B/DH Jesús Aguilar for assignment.

Aguilar, 29, was acquired from the Brewers at the trade deadline in exchange for pitcher Jake Faria. Between both teams, Aguilar hit .236/.325/.389 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI over 369 trips to the plate. It was his worst offensive season since becoming a regular in 2017.

1B/DH types have certainly seen their value decline in recent years, so Aguilar may have to settle for a relatively cheap one-year contract — potentially as a part-time player — to rebuild his value.

O’Grady, 27, played in 28 games for the Reds last year as a rookie, posting a .720 OPS. With Triple-A Louisville, where he spent most of his season, he compiled a .909 OPS with 28 homers across 112 games.