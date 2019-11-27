Kyle Gibson signs with the Rangers for three years, $30 million

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ search for a manager is over: they have hired Derek Shelton.

Shelton, 49, was the bench coach for the Minnesota Twins the past two seasons. In 2017 he was the quality control coach of the Blue Jays. Before that he was the Rays’ hitting coach from 2010 to 2016 and before that he was the hitting coach of the Indians, holding that job from 2005 until 2009.

Shelton replaces Clint Hurdle, who managed the Pirates for nine seasons. And he steps into a team with a new general manager and team president, at the early stages of a rebuild.

Good luck, Derek!

