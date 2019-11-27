Brewers acquire Luis Urías and Eric Lauer from Padres for Trent Grisham and Zach Davies

The Brewers and Padres swapped a pair of players on Wednesday, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports. The Brewers are acquiring infielder Luis Urías and pitcher Eric Lauer from the Padres in exchange for outfielder Trent Grisham and pitcher Zach Davies.

Urías, 22, was ranked by Baseball Prospectus at No. 17 overall among prospects heading into the 2019 season. He was quickly displaced at shortstop by Fernando Tatis Jr. and spent most of the first half with Triple-A El Paso. Urías was called back to the majors in mid-July to play second base until Tatis suffered a season-ending injury. Overall, Urías posted a lackluster .223/.329/.326 batting line along with four home runs, 24 RBI, and 27 runs scored in 249 plate appearances.

Lauer, 24, went 8-10 with a 4.45 ERA and a 138/51 K/BB ratio over 149 2/3 innings of work last season. That he’s left-handed means the Brewers could potentially keep Brent Suter, who recovered from Tommy John surgery, in the bullpen if needed.

Davies, 26, had his best season as a major leaguer this past season. He went 10-7 with a 3.55 ERA and a 102/51 K/BB ratio across 159 2/3 innings. Across parts of five seasons, the right-hander boasts a 3.91 ERA and should benefit from the pitcher-friendly confines of Petco Park.

Grisham, 23, posted a solid .231/.328/.410 line along with six homers and 24 RBI across 183 trips to the plate. The Padres’ starting outfield spots are already spoken for, so Grisham will serve as a backup.

There’s plenty of upside in this trade for both teams, though it is odd the Padres felt it was time to give up on Urías already. They will go with Greg Garcia and Ian Kinsler at second base for now, though they could make an upgrade during the offseason through free agency or another trade. Davies over Lauer is a significant upgrade to the rotation as he will slot in at No. 2 behind Chris Paddack.

Follow @Baer_Bill