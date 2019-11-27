2019 Postseason Shares Announced

The 2019 postseason shares were announced by Major League Baseball yesterday. Players and coaches from the ten playoff teams now have some walkin’ around money.

Postseason shares come from the “players’ pool,” which is calculated by taking 50 percent of the gate receipts from the Wild Card games; 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first three games of the Division Series; 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first four games of the League Championship Series; and 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first four games of the World Series. The players’ pool is divided among the 10 postseason clubs.

The clubs themselves decide how many shares to allocate, with the players making decisions regarding which part timers, cup-of-coffee callups, staffers, etc. get. To that end, here is one of the best anecdotes of all time, featuring Rickey Henderson who GETS IT. Players also have the ability to hand out straight cash awards in whatever amount they want as opposed to a percentage cut of the postseason money.

The 2019 pool dropped some compared last year’s record-breaking haul. Last season players split up $88,188,633.49. In 2017 they split $84,500,432.15. This year was the third-highest pool ever, but it went down to $80,861,145.74.

The breakdown:

World Series Champions

Washington Nationals (Share of Players’ Pool: $29,110,012.47; value of each of full share: $382,358.18) – The Nationals issued 61 full shares, a total of 14.13 partial shares and two cash awards.

American League Champions

Houston Astros (Share of Players’ Pool: $19,406,674.98; value of each of full share: $256,030.16) – The Astros issued 57 full shares, a total of 13.58 partial shares and 10 cash awards.

League Championship Series Runners-Up

New York Yankees (Share of Players’ Pool: $9,703,337.49; value of each of full share: $114,367.19) – The Yankees issued 71 full shares, a total of 13.691 partial shares and seven cash awards.

St. Louis Cardinals (Share of Players’ Pool: $9,703,337.49; value of each of full share: $144,024.85) – The Cardinals issued 53 full shares, a total of 13.366 partial shares and 12 cash awards.

Division Series Runners-Up

Atlanta Braves (Share of Players’ Pool: $2,627,987.24; value of each of full share: $33,623.71) – The Braves issued 63 full shares, a total of 12.72 partial shares and 36 cash awards.

Los Angeles Dodgers (Share of Players’ Pool: $2,627,987.24; value of each of full share: $32,427.60) – The Dodgers issued 60 full shares, a total of 15.282 partial shares and 35 cash awards.

Minnesota Twins (Share of Players’ Pool: $2,627,987.24; value of each of full share: $37,186.86) – The Twins issued 60 full shares, a total of 9.46 partial shares and 26 cash awards.

Tampa Bay Rays (Share of Players’ Pool: $2,627,987.24; value of each of full share: $36,835.39) – The Rays issued 55 full shares, a total of 13.766 partial shares and 11 cash awards.

Wild Card Game Runners-Up

Milwaukee Brewers (Share of Players’ Pool: $1,212,917.19; value of each of full share: $14,292.30) – The Brewers issued 62 full shares, a total of 22.325 partial shares and one cash award.

Oakland Athletics (Share of Players’ Pool: $1,212,917.19; value of each of full share: $18,918.89) – The A’s issued 51 full shares, a total of 11.667 partial shares and 18 cash awards.

