Sam Dyson’s girlfriend accuses him of domestic violence on her Instagram

File this under “we expect to hear more about this soon, but for now it’s worth noting”: Alexis Elizabeth, the girlfriend of free agent reliever Sam Dyson has accused Dyson of domestic violence on her Instagram and on the Instagram account she maintains in the name of her cat.
In the post under her cat’s name — which she writes from the perspective of the cat — she alleges that Dyson has thrown things at the cat and at her and has had angry outbursts. There’s a photo of a destroyed box that the cat uses as a house/hideout, which she claims Dyson destroyed while the cat was in it.
In her own account, she refers to being “bullied.” The posts are reproduced below.
Assuming Major League Baseball looks into this — which it should — it would not be the first domestic violence investigation launched by a victim posting about alleged abuse on a social media account. Most notably, former big league catcher Derek Norris was suspended following an investigation launched after his ex-girlfriend posted on Instagram about him assaulting her.
The posts in question:
View this post on Instagram
Long post 💜 I want to say a few things about this box. This was the first year I got this box. I am turning 12 soon and this was my first time ever getting this cute box from target. I loved this box. I was able to jump on top of it, look outside, scratch the top, go under and play hide and seek, look through the little window to see what’s going on. I loved this box. As you can see in the second photo, someone I trusted with my safety, protection, and love did the unthinkable while I was inside the box. No one deserves to have their trust broken, but to have your trust broken and not understand why is the hardest thing to grasp at this point. Mom has put up with a lot and some people won’t believe her and that’s okay. This isn’t about believing a person or situation. This is about safety at this point. Mom took me to grandmas for good because unlike my previous “safe space,” GRANDMAS is a safe space. I don’t have to worry about getting hurt because of anger or control. I don’t have to be scared of yelling and things being hurled at mom and me. I don’t have to be scared anymore. This was a preventable incident. This did not need to happen, but it did. The moment I, Snuckles, got involved was the moment mom said goodbye. Love your fur babies enough to do the right thing. At the end of the day we don’t make people do anything. We can’t control their actions and behaviors. What we can control is how we deal with the situation. Mom won’t allow there to be a second incident because my mom truly loves me enough to say goodbye to toxic behavior and people. No one deserves to be intimidated, scared, worthless, and hopeless. Please remember that. Everyone deserves real happiness 💜 • • #snuckles #standupforyourself #safespace #catslove #thistooshallpass #thetruthwillsetyoufree #animalactivist #bethechange
Dyson, 31, is an eight-year veteran who pitched in 61 games for the Giants and Twins in 2019.
We will no doubt be hearing more of this soon.