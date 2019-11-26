Sam Dyson’s girlfriend accuses him of domestic violence on her Instagram

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

File this under “we expect to hear more about this soon, but for now it’s worth noting”: Alexis Elizabeth, the girlfriend of free agent reliever Sam Dyson has accused Dyson of domestic violence on her Instagram and on the Instagram account she maintains in the name of her cat.

In the post under her cat’s name — which she writes from the perspective of the cat — she alleges that Dyson has thrown things at the cat and at her and has had angry outbursts. There’s a photo of a destroyed box that the cat uses as a house/hideout, which she claims Dyson destroyed while the cat was in it.

In her own account, she refers to being “bullied.” The posts are reproduced below.

Assuming Major League Baseball looks into this — which it should — it would not be the first domestic violence investigation launched by a victim posting about alleged abuse on a social media account. Most notably, former big league catcher Derek Norris was suspended following an investigation launched after his ex-girlfriend posted on Instagram about him assaulting her.

The posts in question:

Dyson, 31, is an eight-year veteran who pitched in 61 games for the Giants and Twins in 2019.

We will no doubt be hearing more of this soon.

