Report: Mariners sign Kendall Graveman to one-year, $1.5 million deal

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Mariners have signed starter Kendall Graveman to a one-year, $1.5 million contract. It includes a club option for 2021 worth $3.5 million with a $500,000 buyout.

Graveman, 28, spent the past year recovering from Tommy John surgery while with the Cubs. The Cubs signed him after he underwent surgery but earlier this month declined their 2020 club option on him worth $3 million.

Across parts of five seasons in the majors, Graveman owns a 4.38 ERA with 286 strikeouts and 130 walks spanning 446 innings. Though he is coming off of major surgery, Graveman’s salary is relatively light and could be a useful contributor out of the back of the starting rotation.

