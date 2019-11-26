Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Report: Dustin Garneau agrees to one-year deal with Astros

By Bill BaerNov 26, 2019, 2:02 PM EST
Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports that catcher Dustin Garneau has signed a one-year contract with the Astros.

Garneau figures to be the backup to an as-yet unknown starting catcher. The Astros are currently without two of their catchers from 2019, Robinson Chirinos and Martín Maldonado, as they are free agents.

Having spent parts of five seasons in the majors with the Rockies, Athletics, White Sox, and Angels, Garneau has hit .207/.290/.343 across 381 trips to the plate. Though he showed offensive improvement last year, Garneau is known more for his work behind the plate.

Garneau joins Yasmani Grandal and Travis d'Arnaud as free agent catchers to come off the board so far this offseason.

Report: Mariners sign Kendall Graveman to one-year, $1.5 million deal

By Bill BaerNov 26, 2019, 12:55 PM EST
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Mariners have signed starter Kendall Graveman to a one-year, $1.5 million contract. It includes a club option for 2021 worth $3.5 million with a $500,000 buyout.

Graveman, 28, spent the past year recovering from Tommy John surgery while with the Cubs. The Cubs signed him after he underwent surgery but earlier this month declined their 2020 club option on him worth $3 million.

Across parts of five seasons in the majors, Graveman owns a 4.38 ERA with 286 strikeouts and 130 walks spanning 446 innings. Though he is coming off of major surgery, Graveman’s salary is relatively light and could be a useful contributor out of the back of the starting rotation.