Report: Diamondbacks to sign Stephen Vogt to one-year, $3 million deal

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Diamondbacks and free agent catcher Stephen Vogt have agreed on a one-year contract that includes a second-year vesting option. The deal is worth $3 million and the vesting option is for $4 million, per Zach Buchanan of The Athletic.

Vogt, 35, had a bounce-back year with the Giants after missing the entire 2018 season. He hit .263/.314/.490 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI across 280 plate appearances. It was his most productive year at the plate since an All-Star campaign with the Athletics in 2015.

The Diamondbacks will likely have Vogt split catching duties with Carson Kelly.

The free agent market for catchers continues to thin. Other free agent catchers who have signed within the last week include Yasmani Grandal, Mike Zunino, and Travis d'Arnaud.

