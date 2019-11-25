Yolmer Sánchez placed on outright waivers by White Sox

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the White Sox have placed second baseman Yolmer Sánchez on outright waivers in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Sánchez can be claimed by an interested team on waivers; otherwise, he can be sent to Triple-A.
MLB Trade Rumors projected Sánchez to take home $6.2 million in his third of four years of arbitration eligibility. Sánchez won a Gold Glove Award but is otherwise coming off of a rough 2019 season, finishing with a .252/.318/.321 triple-slash line across 555 plate appearances.
Leury García and Danny Mendick will handle second base with prospect Nick Madrigal waiting in the wings.
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays and catcher Mike Zunino are finalizing a new one-year, $4.5 million contract for the 2020 season. The deal includes an option for the 2021 season worth between $4.5-5.5 million. [Update: The Rays have announced the deal.]
Zunino, 28, was eligible for arbitration in his fourth and final year. He’s coming off of a disappointing 2019 season in which he hit .165/.232/.312 with nine home runs and 32 RBI across 289 plate appearances. He eventually split playing time behind the plate with Travis d'Arnaud, who the Rays were hoping to keep. He signed with the Braves yesterday.
Zunino’s best year came in 2017 when he posted an .840 OPS with 25 homers while playing above-average defense behind the plate for the Mariners. The Rays are hoping he can recapture some of that magic this coming season.