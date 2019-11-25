Getty Images

Rich Hill has surgery, won’t be ready to pitch until June or July

By Craig CalcaterraNov 25, 2019, 2:17 PM EST
2 Comments

Rob Bradford of WEEI reports that free agent pitcher Rich Hill underwent “primary and revision surgery” on his left elbow in late October and won’t be ready for the start of the 2020 season. Bradford says Hill is unlikely to return before June or maybe until the All-Star break

Hill, who will turn 40 early next year, dealt with a flexor strain during the 2019 campaign but still posted a 2.45 ERA over 13 starts with the Dodgers. When he felt good he was still effective. When he didn’t, he couldn’t go. Given that he wasn’t losing it when he could pitch, there will likely be some interest in Hill as a mid-season rotation upgrade despite the surgery.

Yolmer Sánchez placed on outright waivers by White Sox

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images
By Bill BaerNov 25, 2019, 4:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the White Sox have placed second baseman Yolmer Sánchez on outright waivers in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Sánchez can be claimed by an interested team on waivers; otherwise, he can be sent to Triple-A.

MLB Trade Rumors projected Sánchez to take home $6.2 million in his third of four years of arbitration eligibility. Sánchez won a Gold Glove Award but is otherwise coming off of a rough 2019 season, finishing with a .252/.318/.321 triple-slash line across 555 plate appearances.

Leury García and Danny Mendick will handle second base with prospect Nick Madrigal waiting in the wings.