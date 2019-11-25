Rich Hill has surgery, won’t be ready to pitch until June or July

Rob Bradford of WEEI reports that free agent pitcher Rich Hill underwent “primary and revision surgery” on his left elbow in late October and won’t be ready for the start of the 2020 season. Bradford says Hill is unlikely to return before June or maybe until the All-Star break

Hill, who will turn 40 early next year, dealt with a flexor strain during the 2019 campaign but still posted a 2.45 ERA over 13 starts with the Dodgers. When he felt good he was still effective. When he didn’t, he couldn’t go. Given that he wasn’t losing it when he could pitch, there will likely be some interest in Hill as a mid-season rotation upgrade despite the surgery.

