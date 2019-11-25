Marcus Semien open to contract extension with Athletics

According to Jon Heyman, shortstop Marcus Semien has informed the Athletics he would be interested in a contract extension. He is entering his third and final year of arbitration eligibility and can become a free agent after the 2020 season. As Heyman notes, Semien was born in the Bay area and went to college University of California, Berkeley, so there is incentive to remain on the West coast.

Semien, 29, finished third in American League MVP Award balloting for his outstanding 2019 campaign. He played in all 162 games, batting .285/.369/.522 with 43 doubles, 33 home runs, 92 RBI, 123 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 747 plate appearances. He was worth 8.1 WAR, according to Baseball Reference, joining Matt Chapman (2018) as the second Athletic to post an 8+ WAR season since 2002.

If Semien were to test free agency, he would likely be the best shortstop on the market. He would be joined by Andrelton Simmons, Jonathan Villar, Nick Ahmed, and Jurickson Profar. However, the slow-moving and oftentimes stagnant free agent market in recent years has incentivized many players to seek extensions rather than hit the open market.

