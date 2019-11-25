Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Marcus Semien open to contract extension with Athletics

By Bill BaerNov 25, 2019, 9:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

According to Jon Heyman, shortstop Marcus Semien has informed the Athletics he would be interested in a contract extension. He is entering his third and final year of arbitration eligibility and can become a free agent after the 2020 season. As Heyman notes, Semien was born in the Bay area and went to college University of California, Berkeley, so there is incentive to remain on the West coast.

Semien, 29, finished third in American League MVP Award balloting for his outstanding 2019 campaign. He played in all 162 games, batting .285/.369/.522 with 43 doubles, 33 home runs, 92 RBI, 123 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 747 plate appearances. He was worth 8.1 WAR, according to Baseball Reference, joining Matt Chapman (2018) as the second Athletic to post an 8+ WAR season since 2002.

If Semien were to test free agency, he would likely be the best shortstop on the market. He would be joined by Andrelton Simmons, Jonathan Villar, Nick Ahmed, and Jurickson Profar. However, the slow-moving and oftentimes stagnant free agent market in recent years has incentivized many players to seek extensions rather than hit the open market.

Yolmer Sánchez placed on outright waivers by White Sox

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images
By Bill BaerNov 25, 2019, 4:37 PM EST
3 Comments

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the White Sox have placed second baseman Yolmer Sánchez on outright waivers in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Sánchez can be claimed by an interested team on waivers; otherwise, he can be sent to Triple-A.

MLB Trade Rumors projected Sánchez to take home $6.2 million in his third of four years of arbitration eligibility. Sánchez won a Gold Glove Award but is otherwise coming off of a rough 2019 season, finishing with a .252/.318/.321 triple-slash line across 555 plate appearances.

Leury García and Danny Mendick will handle second base with prospect Nick Madrigal waiting in the wings.