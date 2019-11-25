Getty Images

Dodgers interested in having reporters say they’re interested in players

By Craig CalcaterraNov 25, 2019, 10:08 AM EST
There are a lot of useless things in the world.

Screen doors on submarines. Ejector seats on helicopters. But I’m struggling to think of one thing more useless than hot stove rumors in which a team is said to be interested in so-and-so a player but “only at the right price” or “only if the budget will allow” or words to that effect.

In related news, here’s a thing that Jon Heyman is saying about the Los Angeles Dodgers:

I’ve been in the baseball news-churning business for a long dang time now, and I can remember back when this was the sort of thing that would make people talk a lot. But it really says nothing, right? At most it says “[Baseball Team] likes good baseball players but is unwilling to pay market price for said baseball players, even though they can totally afford it.”

The more interesting thing here is trying to figure out why this exists as opposed to what it says.

Typically, this kind of thing is offered by team-friendly reporters who are talking to someone with the team, in this case the Dodgers, who wishes to create the impression that the team is “in on” a top free agent. Some non-news that, if and when the free agents sign elsewhere, the team can point to and say “hey, we were interested too!”

That may not be the exact case here. It’s well-known that Heyman’s primary sources are agents, so I’ll be charitable and say that this is a brilliant attempt at agent-driven jujitsu, in which said agents are trying to create the impression of a rich team tentatively entering the market in order to put pressure on bidding teams. Or, perhaps, some attempted shaming of the Dodgers by focusing on the combination of their financial means — “they can afford to go big” — with their implied unwillingness to do so. I dunno.

No matter who is floating this non-news, however, it still says nothing. All teams love good players. All teams would love to have them if they could pay exactly what they wanted for them. As such, this is the exact opposite of news. Just remember that when — especially over the slow news days which typically accompany Thanksgiving — people are trying to pass this kind of thing off as a hot rumor or whatever.

Dodgers sign Andrew Friedman to extension

By Bill BaerNov 24, 2019, 5:42 PM EST
Over the weekend, the Dodgers signed president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman to a contract extension, Jon Heyman reported. Details of the contract are not yet known but his previous deal was for $35 million over five years (then a record), so his new contract figures to be better than that.

Friedman, 43, joined the Dodgers after the 2014 season. His five seasons in Los Angeles have been some of the best in Dodgers history as the club won 104 games in 2017 and a franchise record 106 games this past season. The Dodgers reached the World Series in back-to-back years in 2017-18 but lost both times to the Astros and Red Sox.

Friedman was part of the Rays organization from 2004-14, serving initially as the director of baseball development for the first two years before being named GM. He helped the Rays reach the postseason for the first time in franchise history in 2008, ultimately losing the World Series to the Phillies. The Rays, in fact, made the postseason four times in six years from 2008-13 despite operating with one of baseball’s lowest payrolls.

Despite having access to much more money with the Dodgers, Friedman’s front office has been relatively frugal. They have re-signed players but outfielder A.J. Pollock (four years, $55 million) has been the club’s biggest expenditure on outside talent. The Dodgers plan to stay under the competitive balance tax threshold through at least 2022.