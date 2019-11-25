Getty Images

Doctor at the center of the Yankees-Jacoby Ellsbury beef speaks out

By Craig CalcaterraNov 25, 2019, 10:45 AM EST
Last week it was reported that the New York Yankees would attempt to withhold the $26 million they contractually owe Jacoby Ellsbury. The reported reason: the team claims that Ellsbury received unauthorized medical treatment from an Atlanta physician, thereby violating his contract.

Over the weekend Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic spoke to the doctor in question, Viktor Bouquette. Bouquette claims that he never treated Ellsbury for any sports-related injury and that, rather, his practice is a bit more wholistic, focusing on “inflammation in patients by identifying and treating its underlying causes.” Ellsbury was already injured when he began working with Bouquette, he says, and Bouquette’s treatments did not conflict with or impair Ellsbury’s injury rehabilitation.

Rosenthal reports that the Yankees were aware of Bouquette’s involvement back in May and sent him a letter seeking to confirm that Ellsbury was not being treated with any banned substances. Bouquette characterizes it as a condition for their granting permission for the treatment to continue, and says he has be believes the Yankees were both aware of and approved of the treatment. Bouquette says he responded promptly, so confirming. Rosenthal says that the heart of the dispute is whether or not the Yankees did, actually, approve said treatment which he reports commenced at some time in 2017.

In addition to that, there are two important passages in this story which seem to get to the heart of it all:

Some on the players’ side believe the Yankees’ motivation in seeking to recoup Ellsbury’s guaranteed money stems from their failure to insure his contract in 2020 . . .

and

Viktor Bouquette, the doctor at the center of the dispute between the team and player, says he never treated Ellsbury for a work-related injury – a statement that, if proven true, likely would mean Ellsbury did not violate his contract and baseball’s collective-bargaining agreement.

The Yankees’ big risk is that they said enough to Ellsbury and his doctor that they believed it was all OK and went forward. Ellsbury’s big risk is that the Yankees reserved their rights and never approved his treatment by Bouquette but that he went ahead anyway.

If I had to guess, neither side was willing to wager $26 million over some doctor’s visit and each of them thought that they had some sort of justification for their position, even if hindsight throws it all into a gray area. As such, my guess is that this ends with some sort of settlement.

Bernie Sanders sends letter to Rob Manfred in response to minor league contraction scheme

By Craig CalcaterraNov 25, 2019, 1:49 PM EST
U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sent a letter to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred today. The purpose: opposing baseball’s plan to contract 42 minor league baseball teams.

Sanders:

“Shutting down 25 percent of Minor League Baseball teams, as you have proposed, would be an absolute disaster for baseball fans, workers and communities throughout the country. Not only would your extreme proposal destroy thousands of jobs and devastate local economies, it would be terrible for baseball.”

Sanders notes in the letter that 20 of the wealthiest MLB owners have a combined net worth of more than $50 billion, that the average MLB franchise is now worth nearly $1.8 billion and made $40 million in profits last year. He also notes that MLB owners pay minor league players as little as $1,160 a month which — thanks to Congress doing MLB a big favor and passing a law classifying baseball players as seasonal employees — works out to below the $7.25 an hour federal minimum wage. All this despite minor league baseball attendance growing by over 1 million fans last season alone.

It’s not all complaints, however. Sanders specifically threatens Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption, which thanks to punting by the courts, is in the hands of Congress to revoke at will. Sanders:

“If this is the type of attitude that Major League Baseball and its owners have, then I think it’s time for Congress and the executive branch to seriously rethink and reconsider all of the benefits it has bestowed to the league including, but not limited to, its anti-trust exemption.”

Congress has never seriously considered doing so, but it has used the implied threat of doing so to call Major League Baseball on the carpet over past controversies such as baseball’s work stoppage in the mid-90s, MLB’s threat of contraction in 2001-02 and the PED scandals of the mid-2000s.

Sanders is not the only politician to rattle his sword about the minor league contraction plan in the past couple of weeks, but he is the most prominent to do so. And the first one who could theoretically find himself in the White House a little over a year from now who has taken public issue with Rob Manfred on the subject.

You can read his whole letter here:

 