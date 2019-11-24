Josh Reddick undergoes shoulder surgery

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick surgery on the AC joint in his left shoulder on Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. Reddick is expected to be completely healed by the time spring training arrives.
Reddick, 32, is entering the final year of his four-year, $52 million contract. This past season, he hit a lackluster .275/.319/.409 with 14 home runs and 56 RBI across 550 trips to the plate. It marked a second consecutive year in which his OPS+ declined. 100 is average; Reddick posted a 130 mark in 2017 followed by 97 in ’18 and 89 last year.
The Braves announced on Sunday that the club inked free agent catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $16 million contract. He will share time behind the plate with Tyler Flowers.
d’Arnaud, 30, started the 2019 season with the Mets but was released in early May. He then signed with the Dodgers and played in just one game before the Rays purchased his contract from the Dodgers.
Between all three teams, d’Arnaud combined to bat .251/.312/.433 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI across 391 plate appearances. It was his best offensive output since 2015.
d’Arnaud is the Braves’ fourth free agent signing with the offseason not even a month old. The club also signed relievers Will Smith, Chris Martin, and Darren O'Day.