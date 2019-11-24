Dodgers sign Andrew Friedman to extension

Over the weekend, the Dodgers signed president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman to a contract extension, Jon Heyman reported. Details of the contract are not yet known but his previous deal was for $35 million over five years (then a record), so his new contract figures to be better than that.

Friedman, 43, joined the Dodgers after the 2014 season. His five seasons in Los Angeles have been some of the best in Dodgers history as the club won 104 games in 2017 and a franchise record 106 games this past season. The Dodgers reached the World Series in back-to-back years in 2018-19 but lost both times to the Astros and Red Sox.

Friedman was part of the Rays organization from 2004-14, serving initially as the director of baseball development for the first two years before being named GM. He helped the Rays reach the postseason for the first time in franchise history in 2008, ultimately losing the World Series to the Phillies. The Rays, in fact, made the postseason four times in six years from 2008-13 despite operating with one of baseball’s lowest payrolls.

Despite having access to much more money with the Dodgers, Friedman’s front office has been relatively frugal. They have re-signed players but outfielder A.J. Pollock (four years, $55 million) has been the club’s biggest expenditure on outside talent. The Dodgers plan to stay under the competitive balance tax threshold through at least 2022.

