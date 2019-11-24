Braves sign Travis d’Arnaud to two-year, $16 million contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Braves announced on Sunday that the club inked free agent catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $16 million contract. He will share time behind the plate with Tyler Flowers.

d’Arnaud, 30, started the 2019 season with the Mets but was released in early May. He then signed with the Dodgers and played in just one game before the Rays purchased his contract from the Dodgers.

Between all three teams, d’Arnaud combined to bat .251/.312/.433 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI across 391 plate appearances. It was his best offensive output since 2015.

d’Arnaud is the Braves’ fourth free agent signing with the offseason not even a month old. The club also signed relievers Will Smith, Chris Martin, and Darren O'Day.

