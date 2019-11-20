Reds acquire José De León from Rays

The Reds announced on Wednesday the acquisition of pitcher José De León from the Rays in exchange for a player to be named later and cash. The Rays opened up a spot on the 40-man roster with the move, ahead of Wednesday’s 8 PM ET deadline in preparation for the Rule 5 draft.
De León, 27, was once a highly-regarded prospect in the Dodgers’ organization, peaking at No. 23 overall in baseball per Baseball America in 2016. The Dodgers traded him to the Rays in January 2017 in exchange for Logan Forsythe.
Due to injuries, De León has only logged 23 2/3 innings in the majors since debuting in 2016. He was solid this past season, posting a 3.51 ERA in 51 1/3 innings across 13 starts and four relief appearances for Triple-A Durham. De León is certainly a solid buy-low gamble for the Reds as he could contribute throughout the 2020 season.
The Yankees announced some stunning news on Wednesday: outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury has been released and first baseman Greg Bird was designated for assignment. In doing so, the Yankees opened up a couple of spots on the 40-man roster, which allows them to protect some younger players from the Rule 5 draft.
The news is stunning, though not surprising — one just didn’t expect Ellsbury and Bird’s tenures to end so unceremoniously. Ellsbury hasn’t played since 2017 due to injuries. He is owed $21.1 million for the 2020 season plus a $5 million buyout in 2021.
Ellsbury, 36, was a big free agent get for the Yankees ahead of the 2014 season, inking a seven-year, $153 million contract. Along with injuries, he underperformed, batting a meager .264/.330/.386 with an aggregate 9.8 WAR, according to Baseball Reference, from 2014-17.
Bird, 27, debuted with a lot of hype in 2015, mashing 11 home runs in 46 games as a 22-year-old. He, too, missed lots of time in recent years due to injuries. He ends his Yankees tenure with a .725 OPS and 0.1 WAR across 186 games spanning parts of four seasons.