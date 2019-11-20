Reds acquire José De León from Rays

The Reds announced on Wednesday the acquisition of pitcher José De León from the Rays in exchange for a player to be named later and cash. The Rays opened up a spot on the 40-man roster with the move, ahead of Wednesday’s 8 PM ET deadline in preparation for the Rule 5 draft.

De León, 27, was once a highly-regarded prospect in the Dodgers’ organization, peaking at No. 23 overall in baseball per Baseball America in 2016. The Dodgers traded him to the Rays in January 2017 in exchange for Logan Forsythe.

Due to injuries, De León has only logged 23 2/3 innings in the majors since debuting in 2016. He was solid this past season, posting a 3.51 ERA in 51 1/3 innings across 13 starts and four relief appearances for Triple-A Durham. De León is certainly a solid buy-low gamble for the Reds as he could contribute throughout the 2020 season.

