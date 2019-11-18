Getty Images

Twins minor leaguer Ryan Costello dies at 23

By Craig CalcaterraNov 18, 2019, 11:31 AM EST


The Minnesota Twins announced that prospect Ryan Costello died over the weekend. He was just 23.

Costello was living in New Zealand this offseason, playing for the Auckland Tuatarain the Australian Baseball League. He was found dead in his hotel room. Preliminary indications suggest his cause of death to be natural causes.

Costello, who played college ball at Connecticut State University, was a draft pick of the Seattle Mariners in 2017 and came to the Twins in the 2018 trade that sent Zach Duke to Seattle. He hit .256/.361/.468 with 43 homers in 280 games across three minor league seasons.

Astros sign Yuli Gurriel to a one-year deal

By Craig CalcaterraNov 18, 2019, 3:01 PM EST


Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Astros have signed Yuli Gurriel to a one-year, $8.3 million deal.

Gurriel was eligible for arbitration on an opt-in basis if this deal had not been reached. He is able to declare free agency at the end of the 2020 season pursuant to the five-year deal he originally signed with Houston after defecting from the Cuban national team in 2016.

Gurriel, 35, hit .298/.343/.541 with 31 home runs and 104 RBI in 2019.