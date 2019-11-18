Twins minor leaguer Ryan Costello dies at 23

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Twins announced that prospect Ryan Costello died over the weekend. He was just 23.

Costello was living in New Zealand this offseason, playing for the Auckland Tuatarain the Australian Baseball League. He was found dead in his hotel room. Preliminary indications suggest his cause of death to be natural causes.

Costello, who played college ball at Connecticut State University, was a draft pick of the Seattle Mariners in 2017 and came to the Twins in the 2018 trade that sent Zach Duke to Seattle. He hit .256/.361/.468 with 43 homers in 280 games across three minor league seasons.

Follow @craigcalcaterra