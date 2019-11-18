Astros sign Yuli Gurriel to a one-year deal

The Baseball Hall of Fame has released the ballot for the 2020 induction class. There are 32 names on the ballot, 18 of whom are newcomers.

Of those newcomers, the guy at the top of the list stands a pretty decent chance of getting over the 75% vote hump needed to induction, I reckon:

Derek Jeter

Bobby Abreu

Jason Giambi

Cliff Lee

Josh Beckett

Heath Bell

Eric Chávez

Adam Dunn

Chone Figgins

Rafael Furcal

Raúl Ibañez

Paul Konerko

Carlos Peña

Brad Penny

J.J. Putz

Brian Roberts

Alfonso Soriano

José Valverde

It’s hard for me to picture anyone from that group apart from The Captain getting elected. The best non-Jeter players are Jason Giambi, whose PED associations likely doom his chances, and Cliff Lee, whose 13-season big league career had a Hall of Fame peak but not a Hall of Fame duration which will likely leave him on the outside as well. Bobby Abreu spent a very long time as the Most Underrated Player in Baseball™ which I suspect will translate to him being The Best Candidate Still on the Ballot But Who Will Never Gain Election™ for the next decade. At least once Larry Walker, Curt Schilling and the PED-associated guys fall off.

As for the rest of ’em, it’s a lot of guys who are fun to remember — and who we’ll talk about between now and the announcement of the election results in January — but who will fall short.

And now the returnees, with last year’s percentage of the vote and the number of years they’ve been on the ballot:

Curt Schilling (60.9%) 8th year

Roger Clemens (59.5%) 8th year

Barry Bonds (59.1%) 8th year

Larry Walker (54.6%) 10th year

Omar Vizquel (42.8%) 3rd year

Manny Ramírez (22.8%) 4th year

Jeff Kent (18.1%) 7th year

Scott Rolen (17.2%) 3rd year

Billy Wagner (16.7%) 5th year

Todd Helton (16.5%) 2nd year

Gary Sheffield (13.6%) 6th year

Andy Pettitte (9.9%) 2nd year

Sammy Sosa (8.5%) 8th year

Andruw Jones (7.5%) 3rd year

I and many others have argued the merits of these guys for years. My personal feelings are that Schilling, Clemens, Bonds, Walker, Ramirez, Wagner, Jones, and Sosa belong in and I have given serious thought to including Sheffield in my imaginary ballots as well. It hasn’t resulted in much.

Walker received a big boost between 2018 and 2019, going from 34.1% to 54.6%, but this is his last year on the ballot and I doubt he or any of the rest of them make it. If I had to guess it’ll just be Jeter and whoever the Veterans Committee elects in December.

The Baseball Writers Association of America will announce election results on January 21. Inductions will take place on Sunday, July 26, at 1:30 p.m. in Cooperstown.

