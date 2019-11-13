Jacob deGrom wins NL Cy Young Award for a second consecutive season

Mets starter Jacob deGrom was overwhelmingly voted the National League Cy Young Award winner, earning the hardware for a second consecutive season. deGrom earned 29 of 30 first-place votes.
The Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu finished second with 88 points. Max Scherzer finished third with 72 points, Jack Flaherty fourth with 69, and Stephen Strasburg fifth with 53. Also receiving votes were Mike Soroka, Sonny Gray, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Kirby Yates, and Patrick Corbin.
deGrom, 31, went 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA and a 255/44 K/BB ratio in 204 innings for the Mets this past season. He actually won fewer games last year (10) en route to the Cy Young Award. Both are the lowest win totals among starters to win the award.
deGrom is the 20th pitcher to win multiple Cy Young Awards. He is one of seven NL pitchers to win the award in back-to-back years, joining Greg Maddux (1992-95), Randy Johnson (1999-2002), Sandy Koufax (1965-66), Kershaw (2013-14), Tim Lincecum (2008-09), and Max Scherzer (2016-17). Five pitchers did it in the American League: Roger Clemens (1986-87 and 1997-98), Jim Palmer (1975-76), Pedro Martínez (1999-2000), and Denny McLain (1968-69). The right-hander joins R.A. Dickey, Dwight Gooden, and Tom Seaver as Mets to have won the NL Cy Young Award.
Astros starter Justin Verlander was voted by the Baseball Writers Association of America as the 2019 American League Cy Young Award winner. Teammate Gerrit Cole finished in a close second place at 159 points. Charlie Morton finished third at 75 points, Shane Bieber fourth at 64, Lance Lynn fifth at 18, Eduardo Rodríguez and Lucas Giolito sixth at eight, and Mike Minor eighth at seven.
Verlander, 36, won the AL Cy Young Award (and AL MVP Award) in 2011 with the Tigers). He and Cole became the first pair of teammates to finish first and second on the ballot for the AL Cy Young Award. Four NL teammates accomplished the feat: Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling in 2001 and ’02, Don Newcomb and Sal Maglie in 1956, and Mike Marshall and Andy Messersmith in 1974.
During the regular season, Verlander led all starting pitchers in wins (21), games started (34), innings pitched (223), and WHIP (0.803). He also compiled a 2.58 ERA with a 300/42 K/BB ratio. Along with a 300-strikeout season, Verlander achieved other milestones, including reaching 3,000 strikeouts for his career and 200 career postseason strikeouts (an all-time record).
2019 was not without controversy for Verlander, a future Hall of Famer, as he had a well-publicized disagreement with Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press. He tried to have Fenech barred from the clubhouse during media availability despite the collective bargaining agreement ensuring access to BBWAA-credentialed reporters. It was one of many Astros-related scandals in 2019.
Verlander is the first Astro to win the Cy Young Award since Dallas Keuchel in 2015. Roger Clemens (2004) and Mike Scott (1986) also won the award back when the Astros were in the National League.