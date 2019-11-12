Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Rocco Baldelli named 2019 American League Manager of the Year

By Bill BaerNov 12, 2019, 6:28 PM EST
Twins first-year manager Rocco Baldelli narrowly edged out Yankees skipper Aaron Boone to earn the 2019 American League Manager of the Year Award as voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Baldelli is the second first-year manager in the AL to win the award, joining Jeff Banister who won the award with the Rangers in 2015. There have been six first-year winners in the NL: Hal Lanier (Astros, 1986), Dusty Baker (Giants, 1993), Joe Girardi (Marlins, 2006), Matt Williams (Nationals, 2014), Dave Roberts (Dodgers, 2016), and Torey Lovullo (Diamondbacks, 2017). Baldelli is the fourth Twins manager to win the award, joining Tom Kelly (1991), Ron Gardenhire (2010), and Paul Molitor (2017).

The Twins went 101-61 during the regular season, the second-highest win total in franchise history behind the 1965 team that won 102 games. The Twins were swept out of the ALDS by the Yankees.

Baldelli received 13 first-place votes and 106 total points. Boone also had 13 first-place votes but 96 points while Rays manager Kevin Cash finished in third place with 33 points. The Athletics’ Bob Melvin, the Astros’ A.J. Hinch, and the Indians’ Terry Francona also received votes.

Baldelli, of course, spent parts of seven seasons in the majors from 2003-10 with the Rays and Red Sox. After retiring following the 2010 season due to injuries, Baldelli joined the Rays’ front office as a special assistant to baseball operations while also serving as a roving minor league hitting and outfield defensve instructor. He became the Rays’ first base coach in 2014. Ahead of the 2017 season, Baldelli was named the Rays’ major league field coordinator. He put himself in the running to become the Twins’ manager following Molitor’s firing after the 2018 season and was ultimately selected

Mike Shildt voted 2019 National League Manager of the Year

By Bill BaerNov 12, 2019, 6:58 PM EST
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was voted by the Baseball Writers Association of America as the 2019 National League Manager of the Year. He is the first manager to ever win the award without having played the game professionally prior to his managerial career.

Shildt elbowed out Brewers manager Craig Counsell, 95 points to 88, despite having fewer first-place votes (10 to 13). The Braves’ Brian Snitker, last year’s winner, finished in third place with 45 points. Also receiving votes were the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts, the Nationals’ Dave Martinez, and the Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo.

Whitey Herzog was named Manager of the Year in 1985 and Tony La Russa won the award in 2002, so Shildt is the third manager in Cardinals history to earn the honor.

Shildt’s Cardinals went 91-71, winning the NL Central and reaching the postseason for the first time since 2015. The Cardinals went on to defeat the Braves in a decisive fifth game in the NLDS but were swept out of the NLCS by the eventual world champion Nationals.

The Cardinals moved Shildt into an interim manager role after firing Mike Matheny 93 games into the 2018 season. The club went 41-28 under Shildt, whose interim tag was taken off in the offseason.