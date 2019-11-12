Getty Images

Brian Cashman says the Yankees will talk to Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg

By Craig CalcaterraNov 12, 2019, 9:45 AM EST
Yankees GM Brian Cashman spoke to the press at the general manager meetings in Arizona last night and said “of course we’re gonna have to talk to Strasburg, we’ll talk to Cole, we’ll talk to the higher-end guys, clearly.”

That’s certainly something Yankees fans want to hear, but given how the Yankees have been uncharacteristically loathe to go after the biggest names in free agency over the past couple of offseasons, I feel like the club’s actions will need to speak louder than Brian Cashman’s words.

Not that some of his words weren’t unwelcome: Cashman said that he has not been given a directive by ownership to stay under the Competitive Balance Tax threshold. Which is somewhat surprising given that they did exceed it this past season and people who cover the club seem to think they’ll try to get under it in 2020.

All of which sets some pretty high expectations for Cashman, no? I mean, what happens if it’s reported that the club did not seriously engage Cole and/or Strasburg? What happens if they simply get outbid? What happens if, despite the apparent lack of a mandate to stay below the CBT, Cashman chooses to anyway?

Which is to say that while, in the past, the Yankees being broadly connected to top free agents like this might’ve moved the needle a little bit, they’re going to have to do better than say “we’ll have to talk” to top free agents to keep their fans happy winter.

Rays’ Erik Neander named Executive of the Year

By Bill BaerNov 11, 2019, 10:12 PM EST
At the GM meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona on Monday, Rays GM Erik Neander was named the recipient of Major League Baseball’s Executive of the Year Award for the 2019 season. The Yankees’ Brian Cashman was the runner-up while the Athletics’ Billy Beane and the Twins’ Derek Falvey tied for third place.

Neander has worked for the Rays since 2017 but has operated in his current role since November 2016, taking over for Matthew Silverman who was promoted to president of the Rays alongside Brian Auld.

The Rays had, by far, the lowest payroll in baseball at $53.5 million, according to USA TODAY. Neander’s peers voting him Executive of the Year on the same today the league had to curtail its awarding of a prize belt to the team that suppressed salaries the most in arbitration is… certainly interesting timing.

At any rate, Neander’s Rays went 96-66 in 2019, finishing in second place in the AL East behind the 103-59 Yankees. The Rays claimed the second AL Wild Card and defeated the A’s to earn entry into the ALDS where they lost in five games to the Astros. It was the Rays’ first playoff appearance since 2013 and their regular season win total was second-most in franchise history behind the 2008 team (97).