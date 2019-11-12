Adam Wainwright agrees to one-year deal with Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals just announced that they and Adam Wainwright have agreed to hitch their wagons to one another for a 15th season, agreeing on a one-year deal.
Wainwright, 38, re-signed with the Cardinals on an incentive-laden one-year, $2 million contract this time last year. In 2019 he went 14-10 with a 4.19 ERA and a 153/64 K/BB ratio across 171.2 innings. Due to reaching all possible incentives in that deal, he ended up making $10 million in all this past season.
The Cards did not immediately say how much the new deal is for, but one suspects that its similarly-structured to his 2019 pact.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman spoke to the press at the general manager meetings in Arizona last night and said “of course we’re gonna have to talk to Strasburg, we’ll talk to Cole, we’ll talk to the higher-end guys, clearly.”
That’s certainly something Yankees fans want to hear, but given how the Yankees have been uncharacteristically loathe to go after the biggest names in free agency over the past couple of offseasons, I feel like the club’s actions will need to speak louder than Brian Cashman’s words.
Not that some of his words weren’t unwelcome: Cashman said that he has not been given a directive by ownership to stay under the Competitive Balance Tax threshold. Which is somewhat surprising given that they did exceed it this past season and people who cover the club seem to think they’ll try to get under it in 2020.
All of which sets some pretty high expectations for Cashman, no? I mean, what happens if it’s reported that the club did not seriously engage Cole and/or Strasburg? What happens if they simply get outbid? What happens if, despite the apparent lack of a mandate to stay below the CBT, Cashman chooses to anyway?
Which is to say that while, in the past, the Yankees being broadly connected to top free agents like this might’ve moved the needle a little bit, they’re going to have to do better than say “we’ll have to talk” to top free agents to keep their fans happy winter.