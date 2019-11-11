Yordan Álvarez named 2019 American League Rookie of the Year

Astros OF/DH Yordan Álvarez was unanimously named the Rookie of the Year in the American League for the 2019 season by the Baseball Writers Association of America. He is the 11th player to win the AL ROY Award unanimously, joining Carlton Fisk, Mark McGwire, Sandy Alomar Jr., Tim Salmon, Derek Jeter, Nomar Garciaparra, Evan Longoria, Mike Trout, José Abreu, and Aaron Judge.
Álvarez, 22, made his major league debut on June 9 and hit the ground running. Through the end of the season, he hit .313/.412/.655 with 27 home runs and 78 RBI across 369 plate appearances. FanGraphs credited him with 3.8 WAR, the second-most among rookies and most among American League rookies.
Álvarez, who was the No. 41 prospect in baseball before the start of the season, is the first Astro to win the Rookie of the Year award since shortstop Carlos Correa in 2015. He is the third Astro ever to win it, as Jeff Bagwell also won it in 1991.
Orioles starter John Means finished in second place and Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe finished in third. Also receiving votes were Eloy Jiménez, Cavan Biggio, Luis Arraez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Oscar Mercado.
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was named the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year as voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America. He received 29 of 30 first-place votes.
Alonso, 24, made the Mets’ Opening Day roster and, like Álvarez, looked major league-ready as soon as he debuted. He finished the season as the league leader in homers with 53 while also knocking in 120 runs, scoring 103 runs, and batting .260/.358/.583 over 693 trips to the plate. FanGraphs listed Alonso with 4.8 WAR, by far the most among rookies. Alonso also won a little thing called the Home Run Derby, earning $1 million in the process. He donated $50,000 apiece to two charities, Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Wounded Warrior Project.
Alonso, rated as the No. 48 prospect in baseball before the season started, is the first Met to win the award since starter Jacob deGrom in 2014. He is the sixth Met to win it, joining deGrom as well as Dwight Gooden (1984), Darryl Strawberry (1983), Jon Matlack (1972), and Tom Seaver (1967).
Braves starter Mike Soroka finished in second place and Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. finished in third. Also receiving votes were Bryan Reynolds, Dakota Hudson, and Victor Robles.