Domingo Germán should soon learn his fate

Yankees pitcher Germán was placed on administrative leave in September pursuant to MLB’s domestic violence policy after he allegedly slapped his girlfriend in public. The New York Post reported over the weekend that Major League Baseball’s investigation into the matter is nearing a conclusion, so Germán and the Yankees should soon know his fate.
Germán is likely facing an additional suspension to start the 2020 season. How much time he missed depends upon the severity of the actions as determined by MLB. Suspensions have ranged from the 15-game suspension Jeurys Familia received in 2017 to Roberto Osuna‘s 75-game suspension in 2018.
Germán, 27, was an important pitcher for the Yankees in 2019, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 27 games. While it obviously pales compared to the real world consequences of his alleged actions, he cost his team his services in the postseason and will likely cost them again at the outset of the 2020 season.
The Giants have announced that Scott Harris has been named the new general manager.
Since 2012, Harris had been the assistant general manager for the Cubs under president Theo Epstein and GM Jed Hoyer. Harris also was the league’s Coordinator of Major League Operations for two years prior to that. As the Giants mentioned in their announcement, Harris graduated with a degree in economics from UCLA and earned an MBA from Northwester’s Kellogg School of Management.
In a profile of Harris in March 2018, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic quoted Epstein as saying, “He’s really bright and a really hard worker. He has a strong, well-rounded executive background.” Epstein added, “He’s really easy to get along with, people like being around him and he just makes the group better by being a great team player.”
Harris and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi (pictured right, next to president and CEO Larry Baer) still have to fill the open manager position following the departure of Bruce Bochy. That search is reportedly down to three finalists. Then they will have to work on a roster that finished 77-85 and in third place in the NL West this past season.