Domingo Germán should soon learn his fate

Yankees pitcher Germán was placed on administrative leave in September pursuant to MLB’s domestic violence policy after he allegedly slapped his girlfriend in public. The New York Post reported over the weekend that Major League Baseball’s investigation into the matter is nearing a conclusion, so Germán and the Yankees should soon know his fate.

Germán is likely facing an additional suspension to start the 2020 season. How much time he missed depends upon the severity of the actions as determined by MLB. Suspensions have ranged from the 15-game suspension Jeurys Familia received in 2017 to Roberto Osuna‘s 75-game suspension in 2018.

Germán, 27, was an important pitcher for the Yankees in 2019, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 27 games. While it obviously pales compared to the real world consequences of his alleged actions, he cost his team his services in the postseason and will likely cost them again at the outset of the 2020 season.

