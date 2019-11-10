San Diego Padres

The Padres bring back the brown

By Craig CalcaterraNov 10, 2019, 9:45 AM EST
The San Diego Padres were famous for wearing multiple variations of brown and mustard yellow from their inception as a major league franchise in 1969 through 1984. After that they went with only slight brown or gold accents and then just blue and orange until 2003. Since 2004 they’ve been almost exclusively in blue and white, with the only exception being a minor addition of gold accenting in 2016.

Which means that they’d been pretty bland and boring for a very, very long time. What’s more, they’ve been a team that turned its back on its defining aesthetic and that’s rarely a great thing. While, for the past several season, the club has worn brown alternate uniforms on Friday home games and other special occasions, fans have clamored for the Padres to make a full time return to their sartorial roots for some time.

Last January they announced they would be doing so. Yesterday they made it official, unveiling the new livery:

The mustard is now gold, but those are pretty recognizable, even if they’re not exact copies of some of the older Padres styles. And to be sure, there were many older styles — some radical, some tame, some ugly, some excellent — even if people tend to lump them together in their minds. Either way, this seems like a pretty good step forward.

As Fernando Tatís Jr. said yesterday, they give the team a visual identity they have mostly lacked of late:

“It’s going to be different, it’s going to be unique, and like they said, they’re going to know who’s playing right away when they see the brown on the field”

Team owner Ron Fowler — who was reluctant to return to brown uniforms for some time — was a tad more blunt about it:

“People wanted brown and we gave it to them. Now we’ve got to start winning baseball games.”

But hey, even if they don’t, they’ll look better losing than they used to.

Matt Chapman, Nolan Arenado win Platinum Glove Awards

Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Bill BaerNov 9, 2019, 1:43 PM EST
For the second year in a row, Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado were each awarded a Platinum Glove. Gold Glove Award winners were announced last week; from among them, one player in each league is selected as the best overall defensive player for the Platinum Glove.

For Chapman, it’s his second Platinum Glove. For Arenado, it’s his third, having also won it in 2017 alongside the Twins Byron Buxton.

Chapman, 26, was rated as 18 runs above average according to Baseball Reference. That contributed heavily to his 6.7 WAR and helped the Athletics claim the first of the two AL Wild Card slots.

Arenado, 28, also has seven Gold Gloves to his name. Baseball Reference only pegged him at nine runs above average. FanGraphs’ UZR was kinder to him, putting him at 10.3 for the second-best mark among third basemen behind Chapman (14.8).