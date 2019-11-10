Report: Giants name Scott Harris as new GM

The Giants have announced that Scott Harris has been named the new general manager.
Since 2012, Harris had been the assistant general manager for the Cubs under president Theo Epstein and GM Jed Hoyer. Harris also was the league’s Coordinator of Major League Operations for two years prior to that. As the Giants mentioned in their announcement, Harris graduated with a degree in economics from UCLA and earned an MBA from Northwester’s Kellogg School of Management.
In a profile of Harris in March 2018, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic quoted Epstein as saying, “He’s really bright and a really hard worker. He has a strong, well-rounded executive background.” Epstein added, “He’s really easy to get along with, people like being around him and he just makes the group better by being a great team player.”
Harris and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi (pictured right, next to president and CEO Larry Baer) still have to fill the open manager position following the departure of Bruce Bochy. That search is reportedly down to three finalists. Then they will have to work on a roster that finished 77-85 and in third place in the NL West this past season.