Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Matt Chapman, Nolan Arenado win Platinum Glove Awards

By Bill BaerNov 9, 2019, 1:43 PM EST
1 Comment

For the second year in a row, Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado were each awarded a Platinum Glove. Gold Glove Award winners were announced last week; from among them, one player in each league is selected as the best overall defensive player for the Platinum Glove.

For Chapman, it’s his first Platinum Glove. For Arenado, it’s his third, having also won it in 2017 alongside the Twins Byron Buxton.

Chapman, 26, was rated as 18 runs above average according to Baseball Reference. That contributed heavily to his 6.7 WAR and helped the Athletics claim the first of the two AL Wild Card slots.

Arenado, 28, also has seven Gold Gloves to his name. Baseball Reference only pegged him at nine runs above average. FanGraphs’ UZR was kinder to him, putting him at 10.3 for the second-best mark among third basemen behind Chapman (14.8).

Braves sign Darren O’Day to one-year, $2.25 million contract

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Bill BaerNov 8, 2019, 5:19 PM EST
2 Comments

The Braves announced on Friday that the club inked reliever Darren O'Day to a one-year, $2.25 million contract that includes a 2021 club option for $3.5 million.

O’Day, 37, was acquired along with Kevin Gausman by the Braves at the 2018 non-waiver trade deadline despite being injured (right forearm strain). He didn’t make his Braves debut until September 7 this past season. Across eight appearances totaling 5 1/3 innings, he allowed one run on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

O’Day had been one of baseball’s most underrated relievers for a long time. From 2009-18, he posted a collective 2.39 ERA with 543 strikeouts and 138 walks over 511 2/3 innings but earned only one All-Star nomination. Though he’s in his late 30’s and coming off of a major injury, O’Day has the potential to be a high-value arm in the Braves’ bullpen in 2020 and, maybe, 2021.