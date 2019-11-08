Diamondbacks have made some changes to their uniforms for 2020

Before the 2016 season the Arizona Diamondbacks radically altered their uniforms.
The three most radical aspects of the uniform design, as we highlighted at the time, were (1) the blood-red markings around the ankles of the pants, which looked like, well, blood; (2) the dark gray — very dark gray — road uniforms; and (3) the little diamond pattern — sort of a snakeskin pattern — around the shoulders of the jersey.
The team did away with the red ankles after only one season, no doubt realizing that all the players looked like they got their ankles stuck in bear traps or something. The livery has remained unchanged since then, however.
Until today:
Gone now are the other two unusual features: the dark grays and the diamond pattern on the shoulders. In is a more traditional road gray. Though, I suspect, that we’ll almost never see it given how most teams who have solid jersey “alternates” use them almost all the dang time. Which, call me an old man, but I kinda hate. They all look like they’re wearing batting practice jerseys all the time. With only a couple of exceptions — Houston’s orange and Oakland’s green, because they’re unique — they’re all pretty dreary.
What do you think?