Vlad Guerrero Jr. ‘pushing himself hard’ during offseason workouts

By Craig CalcaterraNov 7, 2019, 11:37 AM EST
Blue Jays CEO Mark Shapiro told Toronto’s 590 The Fan this morning that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. “couldn’t be pushing himself harder” in offseason workouts. He’s apparently trying to trim down and strengthen that large-ish frame of his.

Touted as the top prospect in baseball, Guerrero hit .272/.339/.433 with 15 home runs and 69 RBI over his first 123 major league games and played a less-than-great third base. He’s obviously super talented and one strongly suspects that, even if he did not do anything to get in better shape, he’ll be an excellent hitter in the big leagues for a long time. His track record in the minors speaks for itself.

Still, baseball history is loaded with would-be studs who petered out early or never panned out entirely due to poor conditioning or what have you. Sounds like Vlad is determined not to have that happen to him, and that’s a good thing.

Let us not, though, put this into Best Shape of His Life Land, however. I feel like it’s just way too premature to do that. Mostly because the guy is friggin’ 20 years old and thinking of someone — anyone — having to work to get into The Best Shape of His Life at 20 is depressing on multiple levels. Not least of which is that it serves as a reminder that I spent my 20s and 30s in, probably, the worst shape of my life before tightening stuff up in my late 30s. Just saying that working a stress-filled job that encourages a lot of drinking and fatty meals while pulling 60+ hour work weeks — all while having babies at home that encourages no exercise and even more convenience eating — is not a recipe for great health.

Anyway: don’t waste a BSOHL so young, Vlad! Get as fit as you can and win some MVP Awards, then get a bit bloaty in your 30s like everyone else, THEN do a BSHOL thing and give yourself that final push of mid-late 30s excellence that puts you into the Hall of Fame.

Cole Hamels might accept a series of one-year deals

By Craig CalcaterraNov 7, 2019, 3:04 PM EST
Cole Hamels just finished up a seven-year, $158 million contract and is a free agent. At (almost) age 36 he’s not quite the pitcher he used to be, but he’s still an above-average starter who could help a contender.

The question normally asked at this juncture is whether a contender wants to give a big free agent deal to a 36 year-old pitcher. It may not have to be asked now because, via this article at MLB.com, Hamels says he might accept a one-year deal:

“I’m not there to handcuff somebody or an organization,” Hamels said. “That’s what the younger guys can do. I can do one year here and there and just play as long as I can play. I think that’s what will help give me an opportunity to play on teams that are trying to go to the postseason. If you need one guy, I can just kind of bounce around.”

Which may explain why the Cubs didn’t give him a qualifying offer. He may very well have accepted it.

What to think of this?

On the one hand, Hamels sounds like his top priority is signing someplace where he can win and it could very well be the case that he’s best positioned to do that by being willing to take single-year deals. On the other hand, it’s hard not to see this as a comment of sorts on the state of the free agent market that this does, in fact, seem like the most viable path for him. On the third hand, he was dealing with shoulder fatigue late in the season and perhaps he’d not draw multi-year deals from anyone, even if the free agent market was as hot as it used to be back in the day. He’s sort of a complicated case.

Maybe that doesn’t happen. Maybe someone does want to lock him up longer. He says he’d be open to that if the opportunity arose. Including if that meant a reunion with the Phillies. But he will certainly be one of the more interesting free agents on the market this winter.