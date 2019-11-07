Report: Ben Cherington in the running to become Pirates’ president of baseball operations

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that Ben Cherington, the current Blue Jays vice president of baseball operations, is a candidate to become the Pirates’ president of baseball operations. Cherington is second in command to Tony Lacava in Toronto.

The Pirates cleaned house following another disappointing season, firing manager Clint Hurdle, pitching coach Ray Searage, GM Neal Huntington, and president Frank Coonelly. The Pirates finished 69-93, their worst record since 2010.

If he were to land the job, the 45-year-old Cherington would head up his own department in Pittsburgh, having to revamp both a coaching staff and a roster. Prior to joining the Jays, Cherington was GM of the Red Sox from October 2011 to August 2015.

