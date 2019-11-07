Howie Kendrick wins 2019 Heart and Hustle Award

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Every year, the MLB Players Alumni Association announces a winner for its annual Heart and Hustle Award. The award is given to the player who “best embodies the values, spirits and traditions of baseball.” The winner of the 2019 award is Nationals infielder Howie Kendrick.

We are proud to announce our 2019 overall Heart and Hustle Award winner, Howie Kendrick! pic.twitter.com/SMvExWl1Xk — MLBPAA (@MLBPAA) November 8, 2019

The finalists, one from each team, were announced in July.

Kendrick, 36, hit .344/.395/.572 with 23 doubles, 17 home runs, 62 RBI, and 61 runs scored in 370 plate appearances for the Nationals during the regular season. He spent most of his time at first base but also logged significant innings at second and third base. During the postseason, Kendrick batted .386/.328/.444 with a pair of homers and 12 RBI. He earned NLCS MVP honors, helping the Nationals sweep the Cardinals and advance to the World Series, where they defeated the Astros in seven games.

Kendrick is the first member of the Nationals to win the award. The winners since the award’s inception in 2005:

2005: SS David Eckstein, Cardinals

2006: 2B Craig Biggio, Astros

2007: 2B Craig Biggio, Astros

2008: OF Grady Sizemore, Indians

2009: 1B Albert Pujols, Cardinals

2010: SP Roy Halladay, Phillies

2011: OF Torii Hunter, Angels

2012: OF Mike Trout, Angels

2013: 2B Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox

2014: UT Josh Harrison, Pirates

2015: 1B Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

2016: 3B Todd Frazier, White Sox

2017: OF Brett Gardner, Yankees

2018: OF Mookie Betts, Red Sox

