Astros, Nolan Ryan part ways

Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports that Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan has stepped down from his role as an executive advisor with the Astros. Ryan said, “I will not be back with the club and will leave it at that.”
Nolan’s son Reid had been the president of business operations with the Astros, but he has stepped down and moved into an executive advisor role, Berman reports. In a statement, Ryan said, “Jim Crane has been a great owner for the city of Houston, and I think him for the opportunity to lead the Houston Astros organization. Thank you to the many employees, fans, and partners that have supported this team during my tenure as president. Baseball is about bringing joy to people’s lives and I take pride in knowing that we have made so many memories for our fans. While my role has changed, I will remain with the Astros and look forward to another great season in 2020.”
Jim Crane’s son Jared will join the front office, per Berman. Jared will assist the front office “in a broad variety of functions related to the operations,” according to Berman.
That Nolan is out and Reid was effectively demoted certainly comes as a surprise. One wonders if the Brandon Taubman controversy — or the myriad other controversies the organization has caused in recent years — had anything to do with it.
Nolan owns Triple-A Round Rock. Round Rock became an affiliate of the Astros again last year after eight years as the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate. As Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News suggests, Nolan’s ouster may force the Astros to find a new Triple-A team when its contract is up.
Cole Hamels just finished up a seven-year, $158 million contract and is a free agent. At (almost) age 36 he’s not quite the pitcher he used to be, but he’s still an above-average starter who could help a contender.
The question normally asked at this juncture is whether a contender wants to give a big free agent deal to a 36 year-old pitcher. It may not have to be asked now because, via this article at MLB.com, Hamels says he might accept a one-year deal:
“I’m not there to handcuff somebody or an organization,” Hamels said. “That’s what the younger guys can do. I can do one year here and there and just play as long as I can play. I think that’s what will help give me an opportunity to play on teams that are trying to go to the postseason. If you need one guy, I can just kind of bounce around.”
Which may explain why the Cubs didn’t give him a qualifying offer. He may very well have accepted it.
What to think of this?
On the one hand, Hamels sounds like his top priority is signing someplace where he can win and it could very well be the case that he’s best positioned to do that by being willing to take single-year deals. On the other hand, it’s hard not to see this as a comment of sorts on the state of the free agent market that this does, in fact, seem like the most viable path for him. On the third hand, he was dealing with shoulder fatigue late in the season and perhaps he’d not draw multi-year deals from anyone, even if the free agent market was as hot as it used to be back in the day. He’s sort of a complicated case.
Maybe that doesn’t happen. Maybe someone does want to lock him up longer. He says he’d be open to that if the opportunity arose. Including if that meant a reunion with the Phillies. But he will certainly be one of the more interesting free agents on the market this winter.