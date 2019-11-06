Getty Images

Yankees interview David Cone for pitching coach vacancy

By Craig CalcaterraNov 6, 2019, 9:51 AM EST
Jack Curry of YES Network reported yesterday that the Yankees interviewed David Cone for their pitching coach vacancy last week.

Last week it was reported that the Yankees were interviewing a couple of college coaches — University of Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs and University of Michigan pitching coach Chris Fetter — about succeeding Larry Rothschild as the club’s pitching coach. Interviewing Cone — who has no coaching experience and has been a broadcaster and has written a book since he retired — continues with the “think outside the box” approach.

Martín Prado likely to retire

By Craig CalcaterraNov 6, 2019, 1:50 PM EST
Jon Heyman reports that 14-year veteran Martín Prado “has told friends he will likely retire.”

Seems about that time as Prado hit a mere .233/.265/.294 with two home runs and 15 RBI over 104 games and a -1.3 WAR with the Marlins in 2019. He’s 36 and that was his third straight year of decline. It’s probably time if, for no other reason, that he’s a free agent and it’s hard to imagine him getting any offers, even on a minor league deal.

Which is not to take away from what was a pretty spiffy career. Prado broke into the bigs with Atlanta in 2006 and was a full-time player from 2009 through 2016 for the Braves, Diamondbacks, Yankees and Marlins. In his best season, 2012, he posted a 5.4 WAR while hitting .301/.359/.438 while stealing 17 bases and playing excellent defense at third base. He had another 5 WAR season in 2010, the year of his only All-Star selection. If his career is, indeed, finished, it finishes with a line of .287/.335/.412 and over 1,500 hits.

Not too shabby.