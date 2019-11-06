David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Report: MLBPA investigating comment made by Alex Anthopoulos

By Bill BaerNov 6, 2019, 6:27 PM EST
8 Comments

The Major League Baseball Players Association released a statement on Wednesday, saying it is launching an investigation after Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos made a comment in a conference call earlier this week which described coordination between clubs approaching free agency. Anthopoulos said, “Every day you get more information. And we’ve had time to connect with 27 of the clubs — obviously the Astros and (Nationals) being in the World Series, they were tied up — but we had a chance to get a sense of what the other clubs are going to look to do in free agency, who might be available in trades.”

Executive director Tony Clark said in response, “The statements made by Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos call into question the integrity of the entire free-agent system. The clear description of Club coordination is egregious, and we have launched an immediate investigation looking into the matter.”

The collective bargaining agreement states, “Players shall not act in concert with other Players and Clubs shall not act in concert with other Clubs.”

There has been tension between ownership and the union for the last couple of years as the balance of power seems to have swung heavily in favor of ownership. The union has been unhappy with the recent slowness of free agency and the qualifying offer system, for example. This statement is just the latest as the two sides battle for power.

The comment Anthopoulos made is certainly sketchy, and certainly worth looking into, but it is not clear evidence of collusion. The phrase, “we’ve had time to connect with 27 of the clubs,” is vague. What does it mean? Is it simply contacting other clubs to see which players might be available via trade? Or is it specifically asking them about specific free agents and dollar amounts of offers?

That being said, we can certainly add it onto the pile of questionable things that could potentially point to collusion. Back in February, lefty Francisco Liriano was unsigned when all of a sudden he received nine minor league contract offers, including seven on the same day for “pretty much the same money,” The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel reported.

The Athletic’s Jayson Stark reported earlier that month that Mark Reynolds went through a similar experience, receiving no offers then getting four minor league contract offers on the same day. It was, according to Stark, a free agent tale “I’ve heard a lot.”

Reliever Brad Brach said he was told by teams that they were using algorithms to judge players. He, too, received minor league contract offers around the same time, MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian reported. Brach ended up having to wait until March to sign a major league deal with the Cubs.

Let’s also not forget that the owners were found to have colluded in the 1980’s as the MLBPA filed three grievances. There have been many rumblings of collusion since then, but nothing substantive. It is a notoriously difficult offense to prove. Additionally, the Braves’ front office was embroiled in a scandal not all that long ago as former GM John Coppolella broke rules concerning the signing of international players. Coppolella resigned from his position, then a month later was banned for life from Major League Baseball following an investigation.

Again, what Anthopoulos said isn’t evidence of collusion. It is, however, suspicious and the union is doing its due diligence looking into the matter. That’s all that can really be said at the moment.

2019 Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award winners announced

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Bill BaerNov 6, 2019, 7:04 PM EST
1 Comment

On Tuesday, the winners of the 2019 Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards were announced on MLB Network. Gold Gloves were handed out on Sunday, but Wilson has their own line of defensive awards. The differences between the two are that the Wilson awards are not as widely hailed and there’s only one winner at each position as opposed to the one from each league (two total) for the Gold Glove. The winners are determined by a formula that takes into account scouting information, basic fielding stats, and more advanced (Sabermetric) stats.

Your winners:

First base: Freddie Freeman, Braves

Second base: Kolten Wong, Cardinals

Shortstop: Andrelton Simmons, Angels

Third base: Matt Chapman, Athletics

Left field: David Peralta, Diamondbacks

Center field: Lorenzo Cain, Brewers

Right field: Aaron Judge, Yankees

Catcher: Roberto Pérez, Indians

Pitcher: Zack Greinke, Astros

These awards and the Gold Gloves disagreed on Freeman, Simmons, and Judge as each did not win Gold Glove Awards but won hardware tonight.

The Astros were named the best overall defensive team. Given that defensive stats, even Sabermetric ones, are notoriously unreliable in one-year samples, it’s difficult to definitively argue for one team over another. That being said, the Athletics and Diamondbacks seemed like better candidates for the award from this writer’s point of view.

Pérez was named the overall defensive player of the year. Baseball Reference credited him with being 18 runs above average defensively, contributing heavily to his 3.9 WAR. He threw out runners at an American League-high 41 percent clip (29-for-49).

In case you haven’t had your fill of defensive awards yet, the Platinum Gloves will be announced on Friday night. You can help vote on them here.