Report: automated strike zone to be used in some form in the minors next year

By Craig CalcaterraNov 5, 2019, 8:43 AM EST
Evan Drellich of The Athletic reports that Major League Baseball plans to use the automated strike zone in some form in the minor leagues in 2020.

The details are rather vague, but Drellich spoke to one person who suggests that it could be used in the A-level Florida State League next year. The details of its deployment — whether it’d be as a test run and whether it’d actually be the final arbiter of balls and strikes — are likewise unclear.

Major League Baseball began testing its TrackMan automated balls and strikes system in the independent Atlantic League this past summer. Rob Manfred characterized it as “a really positive experience,” but that was not a universal opinion. How much of the negative opinion was based on people in the Atlantic League simply being uncomfortable with it vs. the system simply not working well is not itself clear. A lot of people hate change.

A little more clear, however, is a report from over the weekend in Baseball America in which the reviews for TrackMan’s deployment in the Arizona Fall League were decidedly negative:

Hitters throughout the brief AFL season were getting rung up on pitches catchers were scooping out of the dirt as well as ones that crossed somewhere near the middle of a hitter’s chest.

By the end, two things were clear: Pitchers with arsenals geared toward working from the top to the bottom of the strike zone were at a stark advantage, and nobody—neither hitters nor pitchers—was happy with TrackMan.

That story — and the notion that TrackMan is calling very low pitches strikes — is worrisome. A huge problem already is that pitchers routinely get a much lower zone than they used to, leading to far less of a need to elevate pitches, leading to fewer balls in play. If TrackMan encourages an even LOWER zone, strikeouts and walks will increase eve more and balls in play will go even lower. Which is precisely the opposite of what baseball needs.

As the Baseball America story makes clear, what you’re getting with TrackMan is not inaccuracy as such. You’re getting pitches hitting corners of the rulebook strike zone that have never routinely been called strikes, which has the effect of revealing just how big the strike zone actually is even if, practically, it has never played that big. Which, practically speaking, expands the zone.

Once you expand the zone pitchers — who already have such a tremendous advantage these days that Major League Baseball is also considering experimenting with methods to reduce that advantage and, according to some, intentionally juicing the baseball to offset that advantage — are going to have an even greater advantage. As J.J. Cooper of Baseball America just said in a tweet, “If you use a robo ump you need to redefine the strike zone.”

Not that Manfred doesn’t acknowledge that more work needs to be done. Indeed, he tells Drellich, repeatedly, that they wouldn’t use it if they didn’t think it would work well. Still, a lot of what Manfred says also seems to suggest a strong desire to move forward regardless of the complaints:

“Here’s our thinking on the automated strike zone: The technology exists. We have the technology. We’re actually going through a big upgrade of that piece of our technology during this offseason. I think we need to be ready to use an automated strike zone when the time is right. That’s why we experimented in the Atlantic League. It’s why we went to the Arizona Fall League. It’s why we’re using it in Minor League Baseball next year, in some ballparks at least.”

That whole “we have the technology and we need to use it” thing is the sort of stuff inventors say when they seem far more interested in getting a given technology deployed first and hammering out the kinks later as opposed to taking a more cautious approach. Here’s hoping that in saying that Manfred just let some excitement get the better of him in the moment and that he’s not hellbent on implementation while they’re still doing “upgrades.”

Finalists of 2019 BBWAA awards announced

By Bill BaerNov 4, 2019, 7:50 PM EST
The Baseball Writers Association of America has announced the finalists for four awards for the 2019 season: the Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young, and MVP. The results of the voting, which concluded before the start of the postseason, will be announced on November 11-14.

AL Rookie of the Year

Despite logging only 369 plate appearances, Álvarez is the clear frontrunner for the award. He was one of baseball’s absolute toughest outs since the moment he debuted on June 9, finishing the year with a .313/.412/.655 line along with 27 home runs and 78 RBI. Prorated over 650 PA, that comes out to 48 homers and 137 RBI — MVP-esque.

NL Rookie of the Year

Alonso grabbed the headlines, leading the majors with 53 homers and knocking in 120 runs with a .941 OPS. He also won the 2019 Home Run Derby. Not bad for a rookie. Soroka’s season is not to be forgotten, however. He quietly plugged away, finishing with a 13-4 record, a 2.68 ERA, and a 142/41 K/BB ratio in 174 2/3 innings. He was unmistakably the best pitcher in the rotation and the 21-year-old will easily be the ace of the rotation going into next season.

AL Manager of the Year

  • Rocco Baldelli, Twins
  • Aaron Boone, Yankees
  • Kevin Cash, Rays

No A.J. Hinch, even though his Astros led all of baseball with 107 wins. It was, however, the Astros’ third consecutive 100-win season, so expectations were high. Hinch still exceeded those expectations, but not by nearly as much as other managers did. The Manager of the Year Award is usually an “exceeded expectations” award. Knowing that, Baldelli seems like a strong candidate. Paul Molitor, the 2017 Manager of the Year, was fired after the Twins went 78-84 last year. Baldelli, plus a handful of shrewd acquisitions, helped turn the Twins around to win the AL Central with 101 wins. Boone, in his second year, led the Yankees to another 100-win season.

NL Manager of the Year

  • Craig Counsell, Brewers
  • Mike Shildt, Cardinals
  • Brian Snitker, Braves

If we’re continuing with the “exceeded expectations” theme, Shildt should be the favorite here. Both Counsell and Snitker’s teams made the playoffs last year, while Snitker — who took over for Mike Matheny after 93 games in 2018 — took his team from third place to first place with a three-win improvement. The Braves won the NL East again while the Brewers settled for a Wild Card after winning the division in 2018. The Nationals’ Dave Martinez and the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts are notable omission, but remember that voting is concluded before the start of the postseason.

AL Cy Young

This feels like Cole’s award to lose. Cole led the trio in ERA, FIP, xFIP, strikeouts, and K-rate. Verlander led in strikeout-to-walk ratio. Morton allowed the fewest home runs of the bunch, particularly impressive in the year of the juiced baseball. Still, probably not enough to catapult him over Cole or Verlander.

NL Cy Young

This debate will be interesting. Ryu led in ERA, 2.32 to deGrom’s 2.43 and Scherzer’s 2.92. Ryu also issued the fewest walks of the trio. deGrom logged the most innings at 204 to Ryu’s 182 2/3 and Scherzer’s 172 1/3 innings. deGrom also led in strikeouts, 255 to Scherzer’s 243, though Scherzer of course had the highest K-rate. Scherzer had the best FIP and xFIP. Who you think is most deserving of this award comes down to which stats you weight most.

AL MVP

Trout missed the final three-plus weeks of the regular season, but still finished as the ever-so-slight leader in FanGraphs WAR, 8.6 to Bregman’s 8.5, followed by Semien’s 7.6. Trout also led the group in homers and stolen bases, as well as on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Missing the 90 or so plate appearances may prevent Trout from winning, though, as might Bregman’s versatility. Bregman played third base, but also filled in at shortstop when Carlos Correa was injured. Some voters, however erroneously, factor in whether or not a candidate’s team makes the playoffs and that will of course hurt Trout’s campaign. Semien feels like a lock for No. 3.

Trout, one of the greatest baseball players of all-time, may still be only a two-time MVP Award winner when the results are announced in 10 days.

NL MVP

Yelich is looking to make it two in a row, but it will be a hard road. He missed the last three weeks of the season due to a fractured kneecap. As a result, he ended up deadlocked with Bellinger in WAR, according to FanGraphs. Rendon was a not-so-distant third at an even 7.0. Bellinger led in homers and runs, Yelich led in all three rate stats and stolen bases, while Rendon led in RBI. As with the NL Cy Young, this one will come down to which stats you happen to like.