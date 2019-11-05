Adam Wainwright wants to pitch for Cardinals in 2020

The Cardinals signed president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and manager Mike Shildt to three-year extensions on Tuesday, but it may be the most action the team takes this offseason. The Athletic’s Mark Saxon reported that the Cardinals have “practically no financial flexibility,” foreshadowing what could be a cold offseason.

They have at least one player falling into their lap, however. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that free agent pitcher Adam Wainwright wants to pitch for the Cardinals again in 2020, according to Mozeliak.

Wainwright, 38, re-signed with the Cardinals on an incentive-laden one-year, $2 million contract around this time last year. He had a decent year, going 14-10 with a 4.19 ERA and a 153/64 K/BB ratio across 171 2/3 innings while hitting all of his incentives, adding an extra $8 million to his salary. The veteran was quite good in the postseason as well, tossing 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS, and allowing three runs over 7 1/3 innings against the Nationals in Game 2 of the NLCS.

If the Cardinals and Wainwright do agree on a deal, it will likely be for another relatively low base salary with salary escalators based on appearances.

