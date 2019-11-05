Adam Rosales retires from baseball

Utilityman Adam Rosales announced his retirement from baseball with a Twitter post. He wrote, “Special thanks to the eight different organizations who have all given me the opportunity of a lifetime! Today, I’m hanging up these beat-up cleats and opening a new exciting chapter in my life!” Rosales tagged the eight organizations for which he played: the Reds, Athletics, Rangers, Padres, Diamondbacks, Phillies, Indians, and Twins.

Rosales, 36, played all over the field, logging 1,000-plus innings at second base, third base, and shortstop. He also played over 580 innings at first base, and 58 in left field. He hit .226/.291/.365 across parts of 11 seasons. His best season came in 2016 with the Padres, when he posted career-highs in games played, triples, home runs, and walks.

Aside from his versatility, Rosales was best known for his very quick trots around the bases after hitting a home run.

