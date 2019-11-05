Adam Rosales retires from baseball

Utilityman Adam Rosales announced his retirement from baseball with a Twitter post. He wrote, “Special thanks to the eight different organizations who have all given me the opportunity of a lifetime! Today, I’m hanging up these beat-up cleats and opening a new exciting chapter in my life!” Rosales tagged the eight organizations for which he played: the Reds, Athletics, Rangers, Padres, Diamondbacks, Phillies, Indians, and Twins.
Rosales, 36, played all over the field, logging 1,000-plus innings at second base, third base, and shortstop. He also played over 580 innings at first base, and 58 in left field. He hit .226/.291/.365 across parts of 11 seasons. His best season came in 2016 with the Padres, when he posted career-highs in games played, triples, home runs, and walks.
Aside from his versatility, Rosales was best known for his very quick trots around the bases after hitting a home run.
The Cardinals signed president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and manager Mike Shildt to three-year extensions on Tuesday, but it may be the most action the team takes this offseason. The Athletic’s Mark Saxon reported that the Cardinals have “practically no financial flexibility,” foreshadowing what could be a cold offseason.
They have at least one player falling into their lap, however. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that free agent pitcher Adam Wainwright wants to pitch for the Cardinals again in 2020, according to Mozeliak.
Wainwright, 38, re-signed with the Cardinals on an incentive-laden one-year, $2 million contract around this time last year. He had a decent year, going 14-10 with a 4.19 ERA and a 153/64 K/BB ratio across 171 2/3 innings while hitting all of his incentives, adding an extra $8 million to his salary. The veteran was quite good in the postseason as well, tossing 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS, and allowing three runs over 7 1/3 innings against the Nationals in Game 2 of the NLCS.
If the Cardinals and Wainwright do agree on a deal, it will likely be for another relatively low base salary with salary escalators based on appearances.