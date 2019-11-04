Getty Images

Washington Nationals visit the White House

By Craig CalcaterraNov 4, 2019, 3:29 PM EST
16 Comments

The World Series champion Washington Nationals visited the White House today.

Most of them anyway. As we noted over the weekend, closer Sean Doolittle chose not to attend. He was not alone, as it turned out that Anthony Rendon, Javy Guerra, Joe Ross, Wander Suero, Wilmer Difo, Michael A. Taylor, and Víctor Robles gave the proceedings a miss as well. Guerra said he did not attend because he’s preparing for his wedding, which takes place in Mexico this Saturday. I’ve not seen stated reasons for any of the others published yet. I imagine a reporter will ask them eventually.

As for the ones who did go, they seemed to have a, um, good time?

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

That’s Nats’ catcher Kurt Suzuki, receiving an impromptu hug that I don’t suppose anyone saw coming when they woke up this morning, but here we are.

Beyond that, Ryan Zimmerman thanked the president for “continuing to make America the greatest country to live in in the world” and presented him with a white Nationals jersey with the No. 45 on it:

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump said from the lectern that “all anyone wants to talk to [him] about is impeachment and the Nationals” and that he prefers to talk about the Nationals. It’s a low bar, but that’s actually a pretty decent line for him. I could picture Reagan saying that about Iran-Contra and the 1986 Mets or something.

What? Don’t look at me like that. I’m old, and YES I DO remember the Iran-Contra stuff. Read a book.

Anyway, the whole thing lasted 45 minutes and, in contrast to some past White House visits by World Series winners, the press was not given access to the Nationals players or coaches for comment. Everyone was in and everyone was out.

Let’s do this again next year, shall we?

Julio Teherán enters free agency after Braves decline his option

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraNov 4, 2019, 3:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

In addition to those small moves with Nick Markakis and Tyler Flowers, the Braves made a slightly more significant one in declining the 2020 option for starter Julio Teherán, making him a free agent.

Teheran, who has been a Brave since his debut in 2011, was 10-11 with a 3.81 ERA (119 ERA+) in 2019. For the second straight year he posted an 8.3 K/9 and a 4.3 BB/9 while pitching exactly one inning less this year — 174.2 — than last. You kinda know what you’re gonna get with him. Some rough outings in which he’s shelled early alternating, more or less, with stretches of fairly solid mid-to-back-of-the-rotation performance. That ERA in 2019 certainly feels deceptive. When you watch him — and when you dig into the peripheral numbers — you begin to feel like there’s a little less there than meets the eye.

Teherán is a guy who belongs on a big league staff but who the Braves don’t believe will be worth the $12 million that option they declined would’ve paid him. Now anyone can sign him.