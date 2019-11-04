The Nationals celebrated by pounding beers at the Capitals game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Nationals won the World Series on Wednesday, celebrated deep into Thursday morning, had their parade on Saturday so on Sunday they rested.

Haha, just kidding. On Sunday they went to the Calgary Flames-Washington Capitals game and pounded beers and took their shirts off and generally acted as if they own the town because, for the time being, they most certainly do.

Last night’s revelry was a bookend of sports to the Capitals revelry in the summer of 2018, part of which took place in a luxury box at a Nats game. The Nationals players returned the favor:

And, really, who needs shirts anyway. Hockey arenas are so balmy anyway:

shirt update pic.twitter.com/s0T5cQsBBN — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) November 4, 2019

Adam Eaton is PSYCHED about @JVranaa's hat trick pic.twitter.com/CL55s64IpW — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) November 4, 2019

Today the Nationals — most of ’em anyway — will visit the White House. Here’s hoping everyone involved keeps their shirts on.

Follow @craigcalcaterra